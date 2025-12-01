Source: Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty 10 Things You Don’t Want to Forget This Christmas Season 1. Decorate Your Home Bring the holiday spirit alive with festive lights, a Christmas tree, and cozy decorations. 2. Send Holiday Cards Spread cheer by sending heartfelt cards to friends and family. 3. Plan Your Gift List Stay organized by making a list of gifts for loved ones and shopping early to avoid the rush. 4. Bake Holiday Treats Whip up cookies, pies, or other festive goodies to share with family and friends. 5. Watch Christmas Movies Cozy up with classics like Home Alone, Elf, or It’s a Wonderful Life. 6. Give Back Volunteer, donate to a charity, or help someone in need to spread the true spirit of Christmas. 7. Host or Attend a Holiday Party Celebrate with loved ones by hosting or joining a festive gathering. 8. Visit Christmas Lights Displays Take a drive or stroll through neighborhoods or parks with dazzling light displays. 9. Wrap Gifts Creatively Add a personal touch to your presents with unique wrapping paper and ribbons. 10. Make Time for Loved Ones Above all, cherish moments with family and friends—it’s the heart of the season. Enjoy the magic of Christmas by checking off these festive must-dos! 🎄✨ 10 Things You Don’t Want To Forget This Christmas Season was originally published on wibc.com