Source: Hot 100.9 and Radio One Do Not Own The Rights To the Pictures Above Bswift, Mike G & Kara Hawkins Unite for Elevate NYE 2025 Indianapolis is closing out 2025 in style — and three major names in the city’s culture and entertainment scene are joining forces to make it unforgettable. Bswift, Mike G, and Kara Hawkins have officially announced their collaboration for Elevate NYE, a New Year’s Eve event bringing together elegance, community, and top-tier vibes at LaFlaca Live. The celebration merges two world-class Indy experiences The Hendricks Experience and Sunset Sundays creating a powerhouse partnership between Innova Vita, B. Hen, and Mike G. Hosted by Bswift, the night will feature sounds by DJ Pimp Cee, DJ Nava, and Sounds by Sasha, ensuring the city steps into 2026 on a high frequency. Guests can expect an elevated atmosphere filled with music, drinks, food, and curated energy from some of Indy’s most influential community builders. With Mike G, Kara Hawkins, and @outthepearlys adding their signature touch of sophistication, Elevate NYE is shaping up to be one of the city’s premier end-of-year experiences. 🎟️ General Admission and VIP sections are now available, with Limited Early Bird tickets currently discounted. Organizers recommend securing tickets early before they sell out. For questions or additional event details, attendees are encouraged to contact hosts @wheresmikeg, @karajhawkins, or @outthepearlys. Indianapolis continues to rise as a hub for culture, nightlife, and creativity and collaborations like this prove the city is stepping confidently into the new year. Stay locked in to Hot 100.9 for more updates on local events and entertainment happening across the city. RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared