Source: Deagreez / Getty Today is National Santa List Day, the perfect time to think about all the gifts you hope to receive or give this holiday season. From classic gifts to modern must-haves, everyone has something on their Santa list, whether it’s the latest tech, cozy fashion or new kitchen gadgets. Celebrating this day is a fun reminder to make your list, check it twice, and get inspired by the most wanted Christmas gifts of the year. If you’re shopping for yourself or for loved ones. Take a look at these christmas gifts you might want to add to your christmas list. TRENDING: Christmas Lights and Holiday Festivals to Visit in Texas TRENDING: 22 Black Christmas Movies To Watch Every Holiday Season TRENDING: Santa Titled Christmas Songs That We Love ŌURA Ring Ninja SLUSHI Tool Kit IPAD New Car Perfume Cologne Purse AirPods Playstation Products Nike Fenty Beauty Jordans Gifts You Might Want To Add To Your Christmas List was originally published on thebeatdfw.com