INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a building caught fire near the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The fire happened just after 8:30 a.m. on East 22nd Street, near Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.. Firefighters did not say if anyone was inside the building, but no injuries were reported. "If you see something, say something. There were reports of squatters in and out of the building until early hours of Sunday morning," Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.