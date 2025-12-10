Source: ONLINE: AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH / other WIN TICKETS TO AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH The world of Pandora is calling… and Hot 100.9 wants to send YOU there first! We’re giving away five pairs of tickets to see the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash — hitting theaters December 19th! Step back into the beauty, danger, and epic world-building of the Na’vi as Jake and Neytiri’s family faces a fierce new clan and an escalating conflict that threatens everything they love. This third chapter in James Cameron’s legendary franchise arrives exclusively in theaters, fully loaded in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, ScreenX, 4DX, and every premium format. 🔥 HOW TO ENTER It’s simple: CLICK THIS LINK Don’t miss your chance to see Avatar: Fire and Ash on the biggest screen possible — where the visuals hit harder and the world feels more alive than ever.