2026 is shaping up to be a game-changer for the culture and the community. With the new Nintendo Switch successor on the scene and developers pushing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to their limit, get ready for visuals, performance, and vibes that hit on a new level. This isn't just growth—it's a celebration of innovation and togetherness, promising unforgettable moments for players of all backgrounds. With so many titles announced to be released in the New Year, we have created a list of the most anticipated video games of 2026. Resident Evil Requiem February 27 Crimson Desert March 19 Forza Horizon 6 2026 007 First Light March 26 Hela 2026 Star Wars Zero Company 2026 Marvel's Wolverine Fall 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI November 19