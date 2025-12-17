Source: Radio One / Radio One Health Is Wealth: B Swift Talks Black Men’s Health with Dr. Ryan at Eskenazi Health When it comes to health, too many Black men wait until something goes wrong before seeing a doctor. In a new episode of B Swift’s Guys Guide, B Swift sat down with Dr. Ryan at Eskenazi Health to discuss why preventative care, trust, and having a primary care physician matter more than we often realize. The conversation took place during a community health fair at Eskenazi Health’s East 38th Street and Arlington location, where community members had access to free health screenings, vaccinations, and information about available services. The atmosphere felt welcoming, familiar, and intentionally built with the community in mind. Dr. Ryan explained that a primary care physician isn’t just someone you see when you’re sick. T hey serve as the entry point into the healthcare system and help guide health decisions over time. Establishing that relationship early — especially around age 18 — can make a major difference later in life. B Swift also addressed a reality many Black men can relate to: avoiding the doctor until an emergency forces the issue. Whether it stems from fear, past negative experiences, or simply not prioritizing health, Dr. Ryan emphasized that trust is built over time and that healthcare providers must meet patients where they are. The conversation touched on key health concerns impacting Black men, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer screenings. Dr. Ryan shared that many of these conditions can be detected early — and even prevented — through lifestyle changes such as exercise, nutrition, and regular checkups. He also highlighted how healthcare has evolved, offering more treatment options today that don’t rely on injections. Cancer prevention was another important topic. Dr. Ryan noted that colorectal cancer screenings now begin at age 45, earlier than many people realize, and that early detection significantly improves outcomes. He stressed that screening recommendations can be personalized based on individual and family health history. Beyond the medical discussion, B Swift and Dr. Ryan talked about what makes Eskenazi Health stand out. From the community-informed design of the facility to the welcoming staff and on-site resources like nutrition support and cooking demonstrations, the goal is to create a healthcare environment where people feel comfortable, respected, and cared for. B Swift closed the conversation with a powerful reminder: taking care of your health isn’t just about you. It’s about being present for your family, your children, and future generations. If you’ve been putting off a doctor’s visit or don’t know where to start, this is your sign. RELATED: Black Santa Toy Drive With BSwift – November 20th