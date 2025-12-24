Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Trevor Jackson Performs National Anthem at Monday Night Football Before kickoff on Monday Night Football, Trevor Jackson delivered a memorable performance of the national anthem, setting the tone for the night ahead. Taking center field ahead of one of the NFL’s most-watched weekly broadcasts, Jackson showcased his vocal range and stage presence in front of a packed stadium and a national audience. The moment quickly gained traction online, with fans applauding his confident delivery and the energy he brought to the opening of the game. Known for his work across music, television, and film, Jackson continues to prove his versatility as an artist who can command attention in any arena, including the world of professional sports. His appearance ahead of Monday Night Football added another pop-culture moment to the league’s tradition of blending sports and entertainment. As the NFL continues to highlight artists during marquee games, performances like this reinforce how music remains a powerful part of the game-day experience, starting from the very first note. RELATED: Trevor Jackson Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Ahead Of Season 21 Finale