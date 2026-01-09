Source: David Berding / Getty Ja Morant trade rumors have grown louder, shifting from background noise to a situation that now feels inevitable. The NBA rarely stays quiet for long. Star players often sit at the center of that noise. Recently, the league saw another reminder of how quickly things can shift. Morant now sits at the center of trade speculation in Memphis. Meanwhile, Trae Young already experienced a sudden change of scenery, as he was traded to the Washington Wizards. Both situations highlight a familiar league pattern. But will Morant actually be traded? That remains to be seen. Franchise players often arrive with massive expectations. Teams build rosters, marketing, and identity around them. Over time, however, pressure, injuries, or off-court issues can strain those relationships. Sometimes stars request a trade. Other times, teams decide to move on first. Either way, the results often feel inevitable in hindsight. These moments rarely erase talent. Instead, they signal a reset. A new city, a new system, and a chance to rewrite the story often follow. Here are NBA stars who reached that turning point and eventually wore out their welcome. NBA Stars Who Eventually Wore Out Their Welcome James Harden Houston traded Harden to Brooklyn after repeated trade demands and growing tension over the franchise’s direction. Kevin Durant Oklahoma City lost Durant to Golden State after playoff failures and a fractured relationship. Kyrie Irving Cleveland moved Irving to Boston after he requested a larger role and leadership control. Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City traded Westbrook once the roster reset made a rebuild unavoidable. Anthony Davis New Orleans dealt Davis to the Lakers after he publicly requested a trade. Jimmy Butler Minnesota traded Butler to Philadelphia after locker-room conflicts became public. Kawhi Leonard San Antonio sent Leonard to Toronto following disputes over injuries and communication. Paul George Indiana traded George to Oklahoma City after he declined a long-term commitment. Damian Lillard Portland traded Lillard to Milwaukee after years of loyalty gave way to a trade request. He eventually was traded back to Portland, however. He must’ve missed that home cooking. Ben Simmons Philadelphia moved Simmons to Brooklyn following playoff struggles and a prolonged standoff. Carmelo Anthony Denver traded Anthony to New York after months of contract tension. Chris Paul The Clippers traded Paul to Houston once the Lob City era collapsed. Dwight Howard Orlando dealt Howard to the Lakers after years of public dissatisfaction. DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento traded Cousins to New Orleans following organizational instability. Zach LaVine Chicago eventually moved LaVine after roster direction and expectations failed to align. Trae Young Atlanta moved Young in a blockbuster trade after years of playoff pressure, roster turnover, and questions about long-term fit around him.