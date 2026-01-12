Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty G Herbo Earns First Platinum Solo Hit With “Went Legit” Chicago’s own G Herbo just reached a major milestone in his career. His song “Went Legit” has officially been certified Platinum, marking the first solo platinum record of his career. For fans who’ve followed Herb since his early days, this moment feels long overdue. “Went Legit” wasn’t just a song — it was a statement. The record captured G Herbo’s journey from street survival to industry success, blending raw honesty with the confidence of someone who truly made it out. Since its release, the track has become a fan favorite, with listeners across social media celebrating the achievement in their own way. From “Went double platinum in my crib” to “Went triple in my crib,” the comments show just how deeply the record resonated with Herb’s core audience. This platinum certification isn’t just about numbers — it represents consistency, growth, and staying true to your story. G Herbo has built his career on authenticity, and “Went Legit” proves that real stories still connect in a major way. With this new plaque under his belt, Herb continues to solidify his place in rap while opening the door for even bigger moments ahead. Congrats to G Herbo on going platinum the legit way. RELATED: G Herbo Shares How Nicki Minaj Helped Him Secure the Bag