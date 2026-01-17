INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and five children were injured in a crash on I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday. The crash happened just after 12:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the interchanges for Sam Jones Expressway and U.S. 40/Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a box truck and an SUV were involved. According to Sgt. John Perrine, seven people in total were injured in the crash: five children and two adults. They were all taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. The crash caused the exit ramp onto I-465 southbound to be closed for about two hours. Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.