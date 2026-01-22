Sinners is officially the most Oscar-nominated film of all time. Source: Noam Galai / Getty The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, Jan. 22. Ryan Coogler’s boundary-pushing drama Sinners shattered records with a staggering 16 Oscar nominations, more than any film has ever received. It eclipses the former benchmark jointly held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016). The film’s presence is especially strong in top-tier categories, earning recognition for Best Picture, Lead Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), as well as Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler himself. Upon its release in April, Sinners had already made waves by becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years, a feat not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Though there was a lot of industry doubt and controversy surrounding the film before its release, Sinners ultimately defied expectations, emerging as North America’s breakout theatrical event of the spring. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows behind Sinners with 13 nominations, including four for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, as well as Best Picture. The other nominees for Best Picture were Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams. Nominees in the newly-added casting category were Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent. As for snubs, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, the sequel to 2024’s Wicked, did not receive a single Oscar nomination. The original film received 10 nods, winning two. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. Conan O’Brien returns as host for the second consecutive year. Check out the full list of nominees after the flip: Best Picture Bugonia F1: The Movie Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Train Dreams Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Best Actress Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia Best Supporting Actor Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Delroy Lindo, Sinners Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Best Supporting Actress Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another Best Director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners Original Screenplay Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners Adapted Screenplay Will Tracy, Bugonia Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams Animated Feature Arco Elio Kpop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2 Documentary Feature The Alabama Solution Come See Me in the Good Light Cutting Through Rocks Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Perfect Neighbor International Feature The Secret Agent, Brazil It Was Just an Accident, France Sentimental Value, Norway Sirāt, Spain The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia Editing Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value Michael P. Shawver, Sinners Cinematography Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams Original Score Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Max Richter, Hamnet Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Ludwig Goransson, Sinners Casting Nina Gold, Hamnet Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent Francine Maisler, Sinners Production Design Frankenstein Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau Hamnet Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton Marty Supreme Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis One Battle After Another Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino Sinners Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne Costume Design Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash Kate Hawley, Frankenstein Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme Ruth E. Frankenstein Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, & Cliona Furey Kokuho Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, & Tadashi Nishimatsu Sinners Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, & Shunika Terry The Smashing Machine Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, & Bjoern Rehbein The Ugly Stepsister Thomas Foldberg & Anne Cathrine Sauerberg Original Song Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren Golden from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park I Lied to You from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike Train Dreams from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave Live-Action Short Butcher's Stain A Friend of Dorothy Jane Austen's Period Drama The Singers Two People Exchanging Saliva Documentary Short All the Empty Rooms Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" The Devil Is Busy Perfectly A Strangeness Animated Short Butterfly Forevergreen The Girl Who Cried Pearls Retirement Plan The Three Sisters