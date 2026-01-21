Source: @photosbynae / iOne Digital 10 Rapsody Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist North Carolina-born rapper and lyricist Rapsody has made her mark as one of the most complex and unique artists of our time. She has long been regarded as Hip-Hop’s most precise voices, and admired for her cultural commentary, lyricsm and constantly pushing storytelling in the genre forward. RELATED | Rapsody Talks ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Tour, Female Rap & More! She may be familiar to many fans of the genre, but she is the protégé of Grammy-winning producer and fellow NC native 9th Wonder and has featured on songs with artists like Kendrick Lamar. She is also signed under Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation. In 2025, Rapsody, whose real name is Marianna Evans, won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her song 3:AM featuring neo-soul legend Erykah Badu. For what is the artist’s 43rd birthday today, Jan. 21, we have compiled a list of songs you need to add to your hip-hop rotation. Pay Up Destiny Complexion (A Zulu Love) — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rapsody 3:AM —Featuring Erykah Badu Jesus Coming Sojourner — Featuring J. Cole That One Time Fire — Featuring Moonchild Without You — Anderson .Paak Featuring Rapsody The Law — Ab-Soul Featuring Rapsody &Mac Miller OooWee Drama The Man Power — Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Lance Skiiiwalker A Rollercoaster Jam Called Love — Featuring Gwen Bunn & Musiq Soulchild