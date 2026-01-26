Source: WIBC • A Children’s Habitat Closed • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed • Abilities Services Inc-Crawfordsville Closed Monday • Abilities Services Inc-Frankfort Closed Monday • Acacia Academy-Kokomo Closed • Academy of Learning Closed Monday • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed Monday • Advent Lutheran Church-Zionsville No Classes or Activities • Adventures Child Care & Learning Center Closed • Alexandria Church of the Nazarene Activities Canceled • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning • Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed • All God’s Children Preschool Closed • Amcor Rigid Packaging Closed – A Shift and C Shift Cancelled • Anderson Christian School Closed • Anderson City Court Closed • Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning • Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday & Monday • Andrew J Brown Academy E-Learning • Apogee School for the Gifted E-Learning • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle E-Learning • ArtMix Closed • Attica Consolidated School Corp E-Learning • Autism Companion Services Closed Mon – No services any location • Aveda Fredric’s Institute Closed Monday • Avon Community School Corporation E-Learning • Avon Public Library Closed • Avon United Methodist Church Play-N-Share Closed Monday • Avondale Meadows Academy Closed Monday • Avondale Meadows Middle School Closed Monday • Ball State University Mon classes online – Nonessential workers remote. • Banjo Corporation 3rd Shift Canceled • Bartholomew County Public Library Closed • Beech Grove City Schools E-Learning • Beginnings Preschool & Child Care No Classes or Activities – Preschool Closed • Believe Circle City HS School Closed • Bethany Early Learning Ministry Closed Monday • Beth-El Zedeck Early Childhood Center Closed • Bishop Chatard High School E-Learning • Blackford County Schools E-Learning • Bloomfield School District Synchronous E-Learning • Blue River Valley School Corp Synchronous Learning • Bluff Creek Christian Church Online Services Only • Boone County Senior Services No Transportation • Bosma Enterprises Facilities Closed • Boys & Girls Club of Indpls Closed Monday • Bradley United Methodist Church Office Closed • Brandywine Community Church Online Services Only 9:30a & 11a • Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Closed Monday • Brookville Road Community Church Activities Canceled • Brown County School Corporation E-Learning • Brownsburg Community School Corporation Closed • Brownsburg Public Library Closed • Brownstown Central Community Schools Closed • Burge Terrace Christian School E-Learning • Burris Lab School-Muncie Virtual Learning – Teachers will msg expectations • Butler University Online Services Only – Essential Personnel Only • Cardinal Ritter High School E-Learning • Carlucci Rec & Aquatic Ctr Opening at 12:00 PM • Carmel Clay Schools Building Closed, e-Learning • Carmel Montessori School Closed • Carmel United Methodist Church Closed Sunday, Online Worship Only • Carmel-Clay Library Closed • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning • Caston School Corporation Closed • Cathedral High School E-Learning • Center Grove Comm School Corp E-Learning • Center Grove Montessori Closed • Center Township Trustee’s Office Activities Canceled • Central Catholic School-Indianapolis Asynchronous E-Learning Mon • Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Events thru Mon PM • Central Nine Career Center E-Learning • Chapel Hill Christian School No Classes or Activities • Charity Child Care Closed Monday • Charlene’s Angels Adult Day Center Closed • Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed • Children of Hope Preschool Closed • Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Closed Monday • Children’s Learning Program Closed • Children’s Village-Indianapolis Closed Monday • Christ Community Church Closed • Christ Temple Anderson No AM Services • Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly No AM Services • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed • Christel House Academy E-Learning • Christel House DORS E-Learning • Circle City Prep Closed • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning – CPCSC Closed Mon • Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning • Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching • Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning • Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library Closed • Community Montessori School of Fishers Closed • Congregation Beth-El Zedeck Closed – Building Closed • Connection Pointe Christian Church Building Closed • Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Closed • Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Closed • Covenant Christian High School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Covington Community School Corp Closed • Cowan Community School Corporation Closed • Crawfordsville Community Schools Closed • Crawfordsville Dist. Public Library Closed Monday • Creative Kids Child Care LLC Closed • Creme de la Creme of Fishers Closed • Cross Street Christian School E-Learning • Crossing School-Anderson E-Learning • Crossing School-Frankfort Closed • Crossing School-Lafayette Closed • Crossing School-Muncie E-Learning • Daleville Community Schools E-Learning • Damar ABA-Decatur Closed • Damar ABA-Fall Creek Closed • Damar Charter Academy E-Learning • Damien Center Closed Monday • Danville Community School Corporation E-Learning • DASI Kids Closed Monday • Daystar Childcare Closed Monday • Decatur County Community Schools No Classes or Activities • Delaware Community School Corporation Closed • Delphi Community School Corporation Closed • Discovery Days Preschool Closed • Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed • Dynamic Minds Academy Closed Monday • e91 Early Learning Ministry Closed • Earlham College Closed Monday • East 91st Street Christian Church Closed • Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed • Eastern Howard School Corp E-Learning • Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning • Edison School of the Arts E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Education Depot Both locations closed Monday • Eiteljorg Museum Reopening Tuesday • El-Bethel Baptist Church Activities Canceled – No Sun Services • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Elwood First United Methodist Church Activities Canceled through Mon • Elwood Public Library Closed Monday • Eminence Comm School Corp E-Learning • Emler Swim School No Monday AM classes • Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning • Encore Lifestyle & Enrichment Center Senior Ctr & Tipton Co. Public Transit closed • Enlace Academy Closed • Eye Surgeons of Indiana Offices Closed – except Lafayette • Father’s House, The Closed Sat & Sun – Activities Canceled • Fayette County School Corp Closed • First Baptist Church Greensburg Closed • First Christian Church-Martinsville Online Services Only • Fishers Art Center Closed Monday • Fishers Christian Academy Closed • Fishers Pediatric Dentistry Closed • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning • Fortune Academy Closed • Frankfort Community Schools Closed • Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Monday • Franklin Community School Corp E-Learning • Frankton Community Library Closed Monday • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning • Frontier School Corporation Virtual Learning • Gatorade Indianapolis Shutdown 2nd & 3rd shift Sun – Reopen 1st Shift Mon • Geist Jazzercise No Morning Classes • Geist Montessori Academy Closed • GEO Next Generation Academy Closed Monday • Girls in STEM Academy E-Learning • Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc Closed Monay • Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 No Classes or Activities • Good Shepherd UMCLLCM Closed Monday • Goodwill Commercial Svcs 38th Closed • Grace UMC-FranklinActivities Canceled – No groups • Gray Road Christian School No Classes or Activities • Greencastle Comm School Corp E-Learning • Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning • Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning • Greentown Public Library Closed • Greenwood Christian Academy Closed • Greenwood Christian Church Closed • Greenwood Christian School Closed • Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Closed • Greenwood Community School Corp E-Learning • Grow Cart Delivery Online Services Only – Campus is closed Sunday • Guerin Catholic High School Closed • GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning • Hachette Book Group USA Closed Monday • Hamilton County Government Offices & courts closed Mon • Hamilton East Public Library Closed • Hamilton Heights School Corp Closed • Hamilton SE Schools E-Learning • Hancock County Public Library Closed • Hazelbaker Library Closed Monday • Heartland Career Center-Wabash Synchronous e-Learning • Heather Hills Baptist Church No Sun Activities – Livestream/Zoom Only • Hendricks Co Washington Twp Closed Monday • Hendricks County Courts Closed • Hendricks County Senior Services Closed • Hendricks Power Cooperative Legislative Breakfast Canceled • Heritage Christian School Closed • Heritage Hall Christian School No Classes, Daycare or Activities Mon • Heritage Place of Indianapolis Inc. No Classes or Activities • Herron High School E-Learning • Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning • Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning • Hindu Temple of Central Indiana Closed. No AM/PM Services • Holy Angels Catholic School E-Learning • Holy Cross Lutheran School Closed Monday • Holy Spirit School 10th St E-Learning • Hondros College of Nursing E-Learning – Lecture on Teams • Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday • Hope Academy Asynchronous E-Learning • Horizon Christian School E-Learning • Hussey-Mayfield Library Whitestown Closed • Hussey-Mayfield Library Zionsville Closed • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Closed • Imagination Station Childcare & Preschool Closed • Independence Academy E-Learning – no afterschool activities • Independent Federal Credit Union Opening 3 Hrs late – Open 12-5 • Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning • Indiana Math & Science Academy North E-Learning • Indiana School for the Blind & VI E-Learning Monday • Indiana School for the Deaf E-Learning • Indiana State Museum Closed • Indiana University East E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Indiana University-Kokomo Virtual Learning. Essential personnel only. • Indianapolis Art Center Closed Monday • Indianapolis Children’s Choir No Mon rehearsals any location • Indianapolis City Offices Closed • Indianapolis Junior Academy E-Learning • Indianapolis Liberation CenterStore Closed, – No Programming • Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Closed • Indianapolis Public Library Closed Monday • Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra No ISO concert Mon – MYO now on Feb 8 • Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Sunday & Monday • Inspire Academy E-Learning • Interchurch Food Pantry Closed Monday • International Montessori School Inc. Closed • International School of Indiana Closed • Irvington 1st Baptist Church No AM Services – No Morning Service • Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Monday • IUOE Local 103 No Apprenticeship & Trainiing • Ivy Tech Hamilton Co Offices will be open virtually • Ivy Tech-Greencastle Mon virtual plan – Students see email for info • J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Closed • Jay School Corp Closed • Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning • John Boner Neighborhood Centers Closed Monday • JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning • JWM Neurology All offices closed • Kiddie Kingdom Christian Academy Closed Monday • Kids Place Early Learning Childcare Closed • Kidscape Learning Center Closed • Kingdom Kids Childcare Closed • KIPP Indy Public Schools Synchronous Learning • Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning • Lafayette School Corporation Closed • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning • Lakeview ChurchLCP Childcare Closed • Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous E-Learning • Lawrence Township MSD E-Learning • Lebanon Community School Corp. E-Learning • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Closed • Legacy Bible Church Closed • Legacy Christian School Closed • Lewis Cass Schools Virtual Learning • Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Monday • Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Closed Monday • Liberty Perry Comm Schools E-Learning • Life Pointe Nazarene-Mooresville Activities Canceled – No AM or PM classes • Light & Life Free Methodist Church-Avon No Activities – No Food pantry Mon • Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed • Lindner Learning Center, Inc. All Monday Sessions Canceled • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls All Mon Activities Canceled • Little Learners Early Childhood Center Closed • Logansport Comm School Corp E-Learning • Lumen Christi Catholic School No Classes or Activities • Lutheran High School Closed Monday • Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning, Day Care Open, No Preschool • Madison-Grant United School Corp E-Learning • Marian University E-Learning • Marion County Clerk’s Office Closed Monday – Election Board Closed • Warren Twp. Small Claims Court Closed • Marion County Superior & Circuit Courts Closed • Marion Public Library Closed Monday • Martinsville Church of the Firstborn No AM Services • Martinsville Schools MSD E-Learning • Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities • Mays Community Academy E-Learning • Meals On Wheels Inc Serving Indpls Area Closed – No meal deliveries on Mon • Meals On Wheels of Hamilton County No Meal Delivery • Meals On Wheels of Hendricks Co Closed – No deliveries • Midwest Academy of Carmel Closed Monday • Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late • Mill Creek Community School Corp. Closed • Mini Blessings Childcare Ministry No Classes or Activities • Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning • Mitchell Community Public Library Closed • Mitchell Community Schools Synchronous Learning • Monroe Central School Corp. Virtual Learning • Monroe Co Community Schools Closed, No eLearning • Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning • Mooresville Christian Academy Closed • Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning • Mooresville Public Library Closed Monday • MSD of Decatur Township E-Learning asynchronous • MSD of Wabash County E-Learning • MSD of Warren County Closed • Mt Bethel Christian Academy Closed • Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No activities Jan 26-31 • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock )E-Learning • MTI School of Knowledge Monday E Learning • Muncie Community Schools Closed • Mursix Corp Closed – Sun 2nd Shift & Mon 1st Shift • Nettle Creek School Corp. E-Learning – Monday • New Beginnings Fellowship Church Building Closed, No Meetings/Rehearsals • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning • New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday Services • New Life Christian Fellowship Fortville No PM Services – No Youth Group • New Palestine Comm. Schools Virtual Learning • Next Step School of Dance No Classes or Activities • Nine13sports Closed – Sports and Logistics • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning • Noah’s Ark Christian Child Care Closed • Noble of Indiana All locations Closed Monday • North Central Parke Schools E-Learning • North Miami Community Schools Virtual Learning • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning • North Putnam Community Schools E-Learning • North West Hendricks School Corp E-Learning • North White School Corp. Closed • Northminister Presbyterian Church Closed • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co E-Learning • Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning • One Christian Church Greenwood Online Services Only • Opportunity Day Preschool Closed • Options Schools-Noblesville E-Learning • Options Schools-Westfield E-Learning • Options Schools ABA Fishers E-Learning • Orchard School Activities Canceled • Our Lady of Greenwood School Closed • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School E-Learning • Outlook Christian Preschool /ASC Closed • Outside the Box Inc Activities Canceled – All locations closed Mon • Paramount Brookside E-Learning • Paramount Cottage Home E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Paramount Englewood E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Park Place Church of God-Anderson Daycare closed • Park Tudor School Closed • Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis No Classes or Activities • Pebble Brook Preschool Closed Monday • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed • Pendleton Community Public Library Closed • Perry Township Government Center Closed • Perry Township MSD E-Learning • Perry Township Small Claims Court Closed • Peru Community SchoolsSynchronous Learning • Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93 Remote Learning • Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Remote Learning • Pike Township MSD Closed • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Synchronous Learning • PLA48-Louis B Russell Remote Learning • Plainfield Christian Church Preschool Closed • Plainfield Community School Corp. Closed • Plainfield Public Library Closed • Polly Panda Preschool Closed • PrimeLife Enrichment Closed • Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed • Professional Police Officers Credit Union Closed • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Closed Monday • Purdue Polytechnic High School E-Learning • Purpose of Life Academy Closed Monday • Putnam Co Head Start Closed • Randolph Central School Corp. Closed • Randolph Eastern School Corp Closed • Randolph Southern School Corp Closed • Ready Set Grow Closed • Realife STEAM Academy Closed • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Closed.Synchronous Learning • Richmond Community Schools E-Learning – Self-paced instruction • Rise Learning Center E-Learning • Rising Star Childcare Academy Closed • Roncalli High School E-Learning • Rooted School Indianapolis E-Learning • Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning • Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled • Rush County Schools E-Learning • Saint Anthony Catholic School E-Learning • Scecina Memorial High School E-Learning • School for Community Learning Closed • Second Presbyterian Church Closed • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Seven Oaks Classical School Closed • Shakamak Schools MSD E-Learning • Shalom Health Care Center Closed • Shares Inc Closed – WAP LLC & Shares Inc All locations • Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning • Shelbyville Community Church Closed • Shepherd Community Center E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Sheridan Community Schools Closed • Shining Stars Child Care Academy Closed Monday • Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging No 1st Shift – 2nd shift pending • Small Small World Daycare Closed • South Madison Community School Corp. Closed • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Closed • South Putnam Comm. Schools Synchronous E-Learning • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Closed • Southland Community Churchoffice & TLZ preschool closed Mon • Southminister PresbyterianLoving Hearts Learning Place closed Mon • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed • Spectrum Brands Noblesville Plant Closed Monday • Speedway Christian Church Activities Canceled • Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday • Speedway Public Schools Closed • Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning • Spirit of Life ChurchChurch & Victory Academy Preschool Closed • Springville Community AcademyClosed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed • SRAM LLC Closed • St Barnabas Catholic School E-Learning • St Basil Food Pantry Carmel Closed • St Christopher SchoolE-Learning. No On-Site Programs • St Joan of Arc Indpls. Closed • St John’s United Church of Christ No Sun Service – Office closed Mon • St Jude Catholic School Closed Monday • St Lawrence School E-Learning • St Louis de Montfort School E-Learning • St Luke School Closed Monday • St Luke’s United Methodist Church Closed Monday • St Malachy School E-Learning • St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School E-Learning • St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning • St Matthew Comm PreschoolWest & Main Campuses closed • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels E-Learning • St Monica Catholic School E-Learning • St Paul’s Episcopal Church No AM Services/Activities Sun • St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning • St Philip Neri Catholic School E-Learning • St Pius X Catholic School E-Learning • St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Closed – No Services • St Susanna School Closed • St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Closed • St Vincent DePaul Distribution Center Closed • St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed • St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie E-Learning • St Paul Catholic School-Marion Closed • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-KokomoGr2-8 Virtual Learn – GrPS-1 learn • Summit Salon Academy Closed Monday – Anderson Campus • Swofford Dermatology Center Closed Monday • Sycamore School No Classes or Activities • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Closed • TangramPennwood bldg & Clinic Services Closed • Taylor Community School Corp. Closed • Teddy Bear Day Care-Brownsburg Closed • Teddy Bear Day Care-E 65th St Closed • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed • The Excel Center – Anderson Closed Monday • The Excel Center – Shelbyville Closed • The Excel Center Muncie Closed • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Closed – No Classes on Mon • The Excel Center-Decatur Closed Monday • The Excel Center-Grant Co Closed • The Excel Center-Kokomo Closed • The Excel Center-Lafayette Closed • The Excel Center-Meadows Closed • The Excel Center-Michigan St Closed – No School Mon • The Excel Center-Noblesville Closed • The Excel Center-Richmond Closed • The Excel Center-Shadeland Closed – No School Mon • The Excel Center-University Heights Closed • The Excel Center-West Closed • The Match HS & Career Ctr Synchronous E-Learning • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning – No Preschool • Oaks Academy Closed • The Path School E-Learning • The Philippine Cultural Comm Ctr Activities Canceled • Thermal Structures Closed • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School No Classes or Activities • Thrive Preschool Closed • Tindley Accelerated Schools E-Learning Monday • Tippecanoe School Corporation Closed • Tipton Community School Corp. E-Learning. No On-Site Programs • Tipton County Public Library Online Services Only • Town of Plainfield Opening at 12:00 PM • Traders Point Christian Schools Closed • Train Up a Child Daycare Closed • Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning • Trinity Christian School E-Learning – Child Care Closed • Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Monday • Trinity Lutheran School Closed, Children’s Care Closed • Triton Central Schools E-Learning • Turning Point Schools Closed • U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Monday • University Heights UM Children’s Center Closed • University United Methodist Church No AM Services • Venture Christian Preschool Closed • Very Early Childhood Education Center No Classes or Activities • Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Monday • Veteran Health Indiana No B’ton, Terre Haute, Shelbyville, Wakeman Clinic • Victory College Prep Closed Monday • Village Roots Collective Closed Monday • Vincennes Aviation Technology Center Closed Mon. No Classes or Activities • Vision Academy @ Riverside Closed Monday • Warren Township MSDE-Learning • Washington Township MSDE-Learning • Washington Twp Gov’t Center – Trustee’s Office Closed • Wayne Township Schools Closed • Wes-Del Community Schools E-Learning • West Lafayette Comm Schools Closed Monday • Western Boone Co Community School Corp E-Learning • Western School Corp Synchronous Learning • Western Wayne Schools Closed • Westfield Public Library Closed – Monday • Westfield Washington Schools E-Learning Day – ELC Closed • Westlake Church No AM Services – No volleyball Sun & Mon • White River Valley School District E-Learning • Wilkinson Church of Christ Office Closed Monday • Willoughby Industries Inc Closed Monday • Yorktown Community Schools E-Learning • Zion Lutheran School E-Learning • Zionsville Community Schools E-Learning