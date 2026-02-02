Source: Getty Images The 68th annual Grammy Awards wrapped this Sunday with history being made and real wins taking the forefront. From record-breaking wins to moments of protest, tribute, and transition, this year’s ceremony felt less like the routine awards show and more like a snapshot of where the industry, where the people stand right now. RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards The awards honored recordings released between August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, spanning 95 categories across genres. Kendrick Lamar left the building as the most Grammy-decorated rapper of all time. And, breakout star, Olivia Dean, proved her old school, soulful tracks not only move the needle on TikTok but with the Recording Academy, too. Several artists used their podium moment to publicly speak out against ICE, some for the very first time. Beloved Benito a.k.a Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year just one week before his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. And, the ceremony delivered one of its most emotionally resonant tributes in years, honoring fallen icons including D’Angelo, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, Sly Stone, and more. The night also marked the end of an era: this was the final Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS after a 54-year run. Below is the complete list of winners from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Record of the Year “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty Album of the Year “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny Song of the Year “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Best New Artist Olivia Dean Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen Best Pop Solo Performance “Messy,” Lola Young Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Best Pop Vocal Album “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga Best Dance/Electronic Recording “End of Summer,” Tame Impala Best Dance Pop Recording “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga Best Dance/Electronic Album “Eusexua,” FKA twigs Best Remixed Recording “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) Best Rock Performance “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning,” Yungblood featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II Best Metal Performance “Birds,” Turnstile Best Rock Song “As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) Best Rock Album “Never Enough,” Turnstile Best Alternative Music Performance “Alone,” The Cure Best Alternative Music Album “Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure Best R&B Performance “Folded,” Kehlani Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Best Traditional R&B Performance “Vibes Don’t Lie,” Leon Thomas Best R&B Song “Folded,” Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) Best Progressive R&B Album “Bloom,” Durand Bernarr Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty Best R&B Album “Mutt,” Leon Thomas Best Rap Performance “Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Best Melodic Rap Performance “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA Best Rap Song “TV Off,” Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay) Best Rap Album “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar Best Spoken Word Poetry Album “Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz Best Jazz Performance “Windows — Live,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade Best Jazz Vocal Album “Portrait,” Samara Joy Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Best Jazz Instrumental Album “Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album “Without Further Ado, Vol. 1,” Christian McBride Big Band Best Latin Jazz Album “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro Best Alternative Jazz Album “Live-Action,” Nate Smith Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album “A Matter of Time,” Laufey Best Contemporary Instrumental Album “Brightside,” Arkai Best Musical Theater Album “Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast) Best Country Solo Performance “Bad as I Used to Be (From ‘F1® The Movie’),” Chris Stapleton Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Amen,” Shaboozey and Jelly Roll Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty Best Country Song “Bitin’ List,” Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) Best Traditional Country Album “Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top Best Contemporary Country Album “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll Best American Roots Performance “Beautiful Strangers,” Mavis Staples Best Americana Performance “Godspeed,” Mavis Staples Best American Roots Song “Ancient Light,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) Best Americana Album “Big Money,” Jon Batiste Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Best Bluegrass Album “Highway Prayers,” Billy Strings Best Traditional Blues Album “Ain’t Done With the Blues,” Buddy Guy Best Contemporary Blues Album “Preacher Kids,” Robert Randolph Best Folk Album “Wild and Clear and Blue,” I’m With Her Best Regional Roots Music Album “A Tribute to the King of Zydeco,” Various Artists Best Gospel Performance/Song “Come Jesus Come,” Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters Best Gospel Album “Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton Best Contemporary Christian Music Album “Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel and New Breed Best Roots Gospel Album “I Will Not Be Moved (Live),” The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Best Latin Pop Album “Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade Best Música Urbana Album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album “Papota,” Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) “Palabra De To’s (Seca),” Carín León Best Tropical Latin Album “Raíces,” Gloria Estefan Best Global Music Performance “EoO,” Bad Bunny Best African Music Performance “Push 2 Start,” Tyla Best Global Music Album “Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo,” Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia Best Reggae Album “Blxxd & Fyah,” Keznamdi Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album “Nomadica,” Tonality Carla Patullo featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality Best Children’s Music Album “Harmony,” Fyütch and Aura V Best Comedy Album “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media “Sinners,” Various Artists Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media “Sword of the Sea,” Austin Wintory Best Song Written for Visual Media “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters Best Music Video “Anxiety,” Doechii Best Music Film “Music by John Williams” Best Recording Package “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” Bruce Springsteen Best Album Cover “Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator Best Album Notes “Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings,” Miles Davis Best Historical Album “Joni Mitchell Archives — Volume 4” Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical “That Wasn’t a Dream,” Pino Palladino and Blake Mills Best Engineered Album, Classical “Cerrone: Don’t Look Down,” Sandbox Percussion Producer of the Year, Classical Elaine Martone Best Immersive Audio Album “Immersed,” Justin Gray Best Instrumental Composition “First Snow,” Remy Le Boeuf Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella “Super Mario Praise Break,” The 8-Bit Big Band Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals “Big Fish,” Nate Smith featuring Säje Best Orchestral Performance “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie,” Boston Symphony Orchestra Best Opera Recording “Heggie: Intelligence,” Houston Grand Opera Best Choral Performance “Ortiz: Yanga,” Los Angeles Philharmonic Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance “Dennehy: Land of Winter,” Alarm Will Sound Best Classical Instrumental Solo “Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos,” Yo-Yo Ma Best Classical Solo Vocal Album “Telemann: Ino — Opera Arias for Soprano,” Amanda Forsythe Best Classical Compendium “Ortiz: Yanga” Best Contemporary Classical Composition “Ortiz: Dzonot,” Gabriela Ortiz • Big Sean and Usher Team Up to Open $1M Creative Incubator for Youth• ‘Oh! 