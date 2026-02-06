Source: Estudio Lonchitos / Getty Valentine’s isn’t just about couples and romance it’s about love, and that includes love for your family, your friends, and most importantly, yourself. Whether you’re single by choice, newly single, or just choosing peace this year, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, reset, and pour back into you. Love shows up in so many forms, and self-care is one of the most powerful ones. Check out this list of things you can do for self-care on Valentine’s Day, by yourself or with friends. Massage SPA Day Walk On The Beach Write Yourself a Vintage Love Letter Take Yourself To A Nice Dinner Buy Yourself Flowers Candle Making Cook Yourself A Nice Dinner Jorunal Deep Clean Your House Take Yourself On A Picnic Go To A Comedy Show – GET TICKETS HERE Paint & Sip Hotel Staycation Go Bowling Karaoke bar Go For A Hike Wine Bar Go To The Movies Yoga Pilates Dessert Bar Read A Good Book Build Some Legos Cooking Classes Cake Decorating Class Art Museum