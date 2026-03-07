Source: WISH-TV INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating separate shootings in the city from early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in critical condition. On the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD said a man was shot just before 2 a.m. Officers went to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court. Once there, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving. According to IMPD, at least four people were detained at the scene of that shooting. Another man was shot in downtown Indianapolis sometime before 2 a.m. IMPD officers responded to the 40 block of East Washington Street. Police said the man shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a person of interest was detained at the scene. Both shooting incidents are under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.