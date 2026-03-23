Source: Radio One / Radio One More Than Basketball How One Indy Program Is Changing Lives In a city where headlines often highlight violence, crime, and lost potential, there are still powerful stories of hope happening every single day. One of those stories is unfolding inside gyms across Indianapolis, where basketball is being used as a tool to build community, mentorship, and opportunity. On a recent episode of The Guys Guide powered by Eskenazi Health, B Swift sat down with community leader Anthony Hampton to talk about a movement that’s doing far more than just organizing games. At its core, this initiative is about creating safe spaces for young people. Hampton, alongside leaders like James Lomax and a strong network of mentors, has built a program that offers free access to basketball leagues, open gym sessions, and community engagement opportunities. But what makes it truly impactful is what happens beyond the court. For many of the young men involved, basketball becomes an entry point into something much deeper. It’s where they learn discipline, build confidence, and develop relationships with mentors who have lived through similar experiences. Hampton describes it as “church,” a place where conversations, guidance, and life lessons happen naturally. The importance of that environment cannot be overstated. In communities where some youth may lack consistent male figures or structured outlets, having access to positive mentorship can be life changing. Through this program, young people are not only playing basketball but also learning conflict resolution, accountability, and how to navigate life’s challenges. Another key piece of the program is accessibility. Everything is free. There are no barriers to entry, no excuses needed. Whether a young person wants to play, watch, help run the scoreboard, or even learn how to referee, there is a place for them. That open door approach has helped build a strong sense of community. Parents show up to support, younger siblings run around the gym, and relationships are formed that extend far beyond game day. It becomes a space where people feel seen, supported, and valued. The program is also expanding. In addition to the boys leagues, there is now a growing focus on creating opportunities for young women through a dedicated girls league. There are also plans to train referees, giving youth another pathway to stay involved in sports while building skills that can turn into future opportunities. And the impact doesn’t stop when the games end. During the summer, the team organizes free swimming days, community events, and additional programming to ensure young people have safe, engaging options during critical hours when trouble can often arise. At a time when many conversations focus on what’s going wrong, this initiative is a reminder of what’s going right. It shows what can happen when people invest in their community, lead with purpose, and commit to uplifting the next generation. If you’re looking for a way to get involved, support, or simply witness something positive happening in the city, you can check out the leagues at Douglas Park every Thursday evening. Because in Indianapolis, this isn’t just basketball. It’s a movement. RELATED: Bswift’s Guys Guide