Source: Top 10 Players That Played Basketball At Purdue Purdue Basketball stands as a beacon of excellence in college basketball, defined by a legacy of iconic players and an unmatched culture of success. Over the decades, the Boilermakers have cultivated a tradition that goes beyond wins and losses, shaping athletes into leaders and leaving an indelible mark on the sport. From dominant big men to sharpshooting guards, Purdue’s roster has consistently featured players who embody hard work, discipline, and a team-first mentality. This commitment to excellence has not only produced individual accolades but also fostered a winning culture that resonates with fans and inspires future generations. The bond between Purdue’s players and its passionate fanbase creates an atmosphere that is electric, making Mackey Arena one of the most revered venues in college basketball. As we reflect on the program’s storied history, it’s clear that Purdue’s legacy is built on more than just talent, it’s a testament to the values and traditions that make Boilermaker basketball truly unparalleled. Take a look below at the Top 10 Players That Played Basketball At Purdue. RELATED | Purdue Advances To Sweet 16 For Third Consecutive Year, Painter Gets 500th Win – What’s Ahead 1. Zach Edey (2020-2024) Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty Zach Edey is arguably the most dominant player in Purdue history. Standing at 7’4″, Edey transformed from a raw prospect into a two-time National Player of the Year. Despite starting basketball late in high school, he became Purdue’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. His accolades include leading the nation in scoring and taking Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980. Edey’s unique combination of size, skill, and efficiency made him a force on both ends of the court. He also became the first player since Larry Bird to record 875 points and 435 rebounds in a single season. 2. Glenn Robinson (1992-1994) Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty Known as “Big Dog,” Glenn Robinson was a scoring machine during his two seasons at Purdue. In his sophomore year, he averaged an astonishing 30.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, leading the nation in scoring. Robinson’s 1,030 points in the 1993-94 season remain a school record. He was named the Naismith and Big Ten Player of the Year and was the first overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. Robinson’s ability to score from anywhere on the court made him one of the most feared players in college basketball 3. Rick Mount (1967-1970) Source: Rich Clarkson / Getty Rick Mount, nicknamed “The Rocket,” was Purdue’s first true superstar. Known for his incredible shooting range, Mount scored 2,323 points during his career, a record that stood for decades. He averaged 32.3 points per game, the highest in school history, and led Purdue to its first NCAA Tournament appearance and Final Four in 1969. Mount’s 61-point game against Iowa remains a school record. His scoring prowess and leadership helped establish Purdue as a basketball powerhouse. 4. John Wooden (1929-1932) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Before becoming the legendary coach known as the “Wizard of Westwood,” John Wooden was a standout player at Purdue. He was a three-time All-American and led Purdue to a national championship in 1932 (awarded by the Helms Athletic Foundation). Wooden was known for his leadership, basketball IQ, and consistency, averaging double-digit points in an era when scoring was much lower. His legacy as a player is commemorated with a statue on Purdue’s campus. 5. Joe Barry Carroll (1977-1980) Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Joe Barry Carroll was Purdue’s first dominant big man. He is the only player in school history to record over 1,000 rebounds (1,148) and remains the all-time leader in blocks (349). Carroll was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American in 1980. He led Purdue to the Final Four that year, averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his career. Carroll was the first overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. 6. Terry Dischinger (1960-1962) Source: Lee Balterman / Getty Terry Dischinger was a scoring and rebounding machine during his three years at Purdue. He averaged 28.3 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, ranking among the best in school history. Dischinger was a two-time consensus All-American and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1960 Olympics. His ability to dominate both inside and outside made him one of the most versatile players of his era. 7. Dave Schellhase (1964-1966) Source: Bettmann / Getty – Pictured on the left Dave Schellhase was Purdue’s first 2,000-point scorer, finishing his career with 2,074 points. He averaged 32.5 points per game as a senior, the second-highest single-season average in school history. Schellhase’s 57-point game against Michigan in 1966 remains one of the highest-scoring performances in Purdue history. A prolific scorer, he was a two-time All-American and a trailblazer for Purdue basketball. 8. Carsen Edwards (2017-2019) Source: G Fiume / Getty Carsen Edwards was known for his electrifying scoring ability, particularly in high-pressure moments. During the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Edwards scored 42 points against Villanova and another 42 in an overtime loss to Virginia in the Elite Eight. He averaged 24.3 points per game in his junior season and finished his career with 1,920 points, ranking seventh in school history. Edwards’ fearless shooting and clutch performances made him a fan favorite. 9. Caleb Swanigan (2016-2017) Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Caleb Swanigan, affectionately known as “Biggie,” was a dominant force during his two seasons at Purdue. In 2017, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Swanigan recorded 28 double-doubles that season, showcasing his ability to control the game on both ends of the court. His tragic passing in 2022 reminded fans of his incredible impact on and off the court. 10. JaJuan Johnson (2008-2011) Source: Jamie Squire / Getty JaJuan Johnson was a versatile forward-center who excelled on both offense and defense. In his senior season, he averaged 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Johnson ranks third in school history in blocks (263) and eighth in scoring (1,919 points). His ability to dominate in the post and protect the rim made him a cornerstone of Purdue’s success during his tenure.