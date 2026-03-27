Source: Kristen Young/LSU / Getty Black women aren’t just showing up in this year’s Sweet 16 they’re setting the tone, shifting the culture, and redefining what dominance looks like on the court. From clutch performances to viral moments, these athletes are leading their teams with confidence, skill, and star power. As the spotlight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament intensifies, it’s clear this stage belongs to them. Take a look at the Black women who are taking over the Sweet 16 TRENDING: Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 Azzi Fudd – UCONN Azzi Fudd along with teammate Sarah Strong are powering uconn’s perfect run Sarah Strong – UCONN Sarah Strong along with teammate Azzi Fudd are powering uconn’s perfect run Flau’jae Johnson – LSU Flau’jae Johnson along with teammate Mikaylah Williams are driving LSU’s Surge Mikaylah Williams – LSU Mikaylah Williams along with teammate Flau’jae Johnson are driving LSU’s Surge Madison Booker – University Of Texas Madison Booker is powering Texas into the next round Olivia Miles-TCU Olivia Miles carries TCU to the sweet 16 in OT Jazzy Davidson – USC Jazzy Davidson is leading USC’s run as a freshman Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame Hannah Hidalgo continues to be Notre Dame’s premire two-way threat