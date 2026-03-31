Source: Adam Glanzman/TGL / Getty Tiger Woods’ mugshot is trending again, and it has fans revisiting one of the most viral celebrity arrests ever. Over the years, many high-profile figures have had their mugshots surface online. Some sparked controversy, while others turned into internet memes. In some cases, those images even changed public perception overnight. From athletes to actors and music stars, these moments often live forever online. As a result, mugshots have become part of celebrity culture in a way few expected. Here are some celebrity mugshots that shocked the internet and still get people talking today. 20 Celebrity Mugshots That Shocked The Internet 1. Tiger Woods DUI (Drugs) — 2017 / 2026 2. O. J. Simpson Murder Charges — 1994 3. Shia LaBeouf Simple Battery — 2026 4. Dennis Rodman Stealing — 1979 5. Justin Bieber DUI, Drag Racing — 2014 6. Bruno Mars Drug Possession — 2010 7. Robert Downey Jr. Drug Possession — 1999 8. Lindsay Lohan DUI, Drug Possession, etc — 2007 – 2013 9. Matthew McConaughey Disorderly Conduct — 1999 10. Paris Hilton DUI — 2006 11. Desiigner Failure to Appear — 2026 12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges — 2024 13. YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drug & Weapons Charges — 2024 14. Blueface Attempted Murder Charges — 2022 15. Fetty Wap (prison photo) Federal Drug Trafficking Charges — 2021 16. Tiffany Haddish DUI — 2023 17. Justin Timberlake DWI — 2024 18. Zachery Ty Bryan DUI — 2024 19. Ezra Miller Disorderly Conduct — 2022 20. Donald Trump Election Interference Charges — 2023 Trump Administration Faces Thousands Of Lawsuits By Importers That Want Refunds After SCOTUS Struck Down Tariffs Kendrick Lamar Didn’t “Give A F-ck” About The 2024 Election, According To Shia LaBeouf Tiger Woods Released From Jail After DUI Arrest From Car Rollover, Trump Praises Him As Amazing Man