Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 STARTING GRID UPDATED FOLLOWING | INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order The stage is set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the provisional starting grid for the 110th Indianapolis 500 already carries the weight of history, pressure, and one of the biggest prizes in racing. The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum. Beyond that headline trio, the grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Katherine Legge, each bringing a storyline worth watching when 33 drivers charge into Turn 1 on May 24th. Here’s a look at how the field will line up for race day at the Brickyard. RELATED | 2026 Indy 500 Latest News RELATED | Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500 Row 1 (Alex Palou Pictured) Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Inside: #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) Middle: #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) Outside: #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet) Row 2 (Pato O’Ward Pictured) Source: Geoff Miller \/ Getty Inside: #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) Middle: #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) Outside: #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) Row 3 (Conor Daly Pictured) Source: Geoff Miller \/ Getty Inside: #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) Middle: #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet) Outside: #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet) Row 4 (Scott Dixon Pictured) Source: Geoff Miller \/ Getty Inside: #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) Middle: #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet) Outside: #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) Row 5 (Helio Castroneves Pictured) Source: Geoff Miller \/ Getty Inside: #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) Middle: #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) Outside: #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) Row 6 (Marcus Ericsson Pictured) Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Inside: #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) Middle: #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda) Outside: #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) Row 7 (Will Power Pictured) Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Inside: #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda) Middle: #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) Outside: #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) Row 8 (Josef Newgarden Pictured) Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Inside: #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) Middle: #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet) Outside: #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda) Row 9 (Katherine Legge Pictured) Source: Brandon Badraoui \/ Getty Inside: #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda) Middle: #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing\/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet) Outside: #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) Row 10 (Graham Rahal Pictured) Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Inside: #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) Middle: #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda) Outside: #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet) Row 11 (Sting Ray Robb Pictured) Source: Geoff Miller \/ Getty Inside: #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet) Middle: #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) Outside: #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)