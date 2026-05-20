Source: Photos by Paras Griffin\/Getty\/ Deanie Chen\/Billboard via Getty Images. Cardi B is continuing her winning streak in 2026, adding yet another major milestone to an already historic year. The Bronx-born superstar leads the nominations for the 2026 BET Awards with six nods, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award. According to Billboard, the Fashion Vanguard Award recognizes global figures whose “fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports and public life.” It’s a fitting accolade for the mother of three. Cardi has made major fashion headlines throughout 2026, mainly for her stunning fashion collabs with heavy hitters like Marc Jacobs and Fashion Nova. This month, the Grammy-winner signed a major deal with luxury resale platform FASHIONPHILE, becoming the brand’s trusted Global Brand Ambassador. Cardi B has had a busy year. Her BET Awards dominance follows the massive success of her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off in February and wrapped on April 18. The tour grossed an impressive $70 million while selling out all 35 North American arena dates, officially becoming the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper in history. Am I The Drama? also proved to be another career-defining moment for the rapper. Despite fans waiting seven years for the project, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly earned double platinum certification following its release. With the achievement, Cardi became the first female rapper in history to have her first two studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, first accomplished the feat in 2018. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow with 5 nominations for the 2026 BET Awards. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely behind Cardi with five nominations each this year. Lamar earned nominations in major categories including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for “Chains & Whips” alongside the Clipse, while Mariah the Scientist secured nods for Best Female R&B\/Pop Artist and Video of the Year. Both artists have had a busy year so far. Mariah the Scientist was recognized during the Billboard Women in Music event on April 29 where she received the Rising Star Award. In February, Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys, earning major wins for Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his hit collaboration “Luther” with SZA. The victories brought his career total to 27 Grammys, allowing him to surpass Jay-Z and to become the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history. Michael B. Jordan, Latto and Teyana Taylor have also earned 2026 BET Award nominations. Other major 2026 BET Award nominees include Doja Cat, Olivia Dean, and Latto, each earning four nominations. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Metro Boomin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece each secured three nominations. In film categories, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, and Delroy Lindo earned recognition for their performances in Sinners and One Battle After Another, both of which are nominated for Best Movie. Jordan and Lindo received Best Actor nominations, while Taylor earned a nod for Best Actress. This year’s ceremony will also introduce another new category, The Pulse Award. “The Pulse Award recognizes a creator, campaign or content series that most powerfully moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation, building community and defining the moment online,” Billboard noted. Nominees for the category include 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar, and R&B Money Podcast. “All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a statement, according to Billboard. The 2026 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET\/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Will you be watching? Until then, take a look at the full list of this year’s nominees below. Music Categories Album of the Year AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator everything is a lot. — Wale HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas The Fall-Off — J. Cole The Romantic — Bruno Mars Best Female R&B\/Pop Artist Ari Lennox Coco Jones Ella Mai Jill Scott Kehlani Mariah the Scientist Olivia Dean SZA Tems Best Male R&B\/Pop Artist Brent Faiyaz Bruno Mars Bryson Tiller Chris Brown Durand Bernarr GIVĒON Leon Thomas October London Usher Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B Coi Leray Doechii Doja Cat GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Monaleo YK Niece Best Male Hip-Hop Artist A$AP Rocky Baby Keem BigXthaPlug DaBaby Don Toliver Drake J. Cole Kendrick Lamar T.I. Best Group 41 Clipse De La Soul FLO French Montana & Max B Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz Nas & DJ Premier Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Wizkid & Asake Best Collaboration “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz “wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy Best New Artist Belly Gang Kushington DESTIN CONRAD JayDon kwn Miles Minnick Monaleo Olivia Dean RAYE Trap Dickey Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel\/Inspirational Award “Able” — Kirk Franklin “ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell “All to Thee” — BeBe Winans “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. BET Her “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott “First” — Tems “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean Viewers’ Choice “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar “Chanel” — Tyla “Folded” — Kehlani “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars “It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean “Outside” — Cardi B “Raindance” — Dave & Tems “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz Video of the Year “100” — Ella Mai “Anxiety” — Doechii “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist “Chanel” — Tyla “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor “Folded” — Kehlani “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I. “luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA Video Director of the Year A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit Anderson .Paak Benny Boom Cactus Jack Cardi B & Patientce Foster Cole Bennett Director X Hype Williams Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor General Categories The Fashion Vanguard Award (New) A$AP Rocky Bad Bunny Beyoncé Cardi B Colman Domingo Doechii Rihanna Teyana Taylor Zendaya The Pulse Award (New) 85 South Show Baby, This Is Keke Palmer Charlamagne Tha God Don Lemon Druski It Is What It Is Joe and Jada On the Radar R&B Money Podcast Film & TV Categories Best Movie Highest 2 Lowest Him Number One on the Call Sheet One Battle After Another Relationship Goals Ruth & Boaz Sinners Wicked: For Good Best Actress Angela Bassett Ayo Edebiri Chase Infiniti Coco Jones Cynthia Erivo Keke Palmer Quinta Brunson Regina Hall Teyana Taylor Best Actor Aaron Pierre Aldis Hodge Anthony Mackie Colman Domingo Damson Idris Delroy Lindo Denzel Washington Michael B. Jordan Sterling K. Brown YoungStars Award Daria Johns Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth Heiress Harris Jazzy’s World TV Lela Hoffmeister North West Thaddeus J. Mixson VanVan Sports Categories Sportswoman of the Year Award A’ja Wilson — Basketball Angel Reese — Basketball Claressa Shields — Boxing Coco Gauff — Tennis Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball Gabby Thomas — Track & Field Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics Naomi Osaka — Tennis Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field Sportsman of the Year Award Aaron Judge — Baseball Anthony Edwards — Basketball Caleb Williams — Football Jalen Brunson — Basketball Jalen Hurts — Football LeBron James — Basketball Shedeur Sanders — Football Stephen Curry — Basketball RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Coulda Been’ To BET! Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos To 2026 BET Awards Hosting Debut: ‘We Gon’ Do This My Way’