Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis. The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, with the green flag expected around 12:45 p.m. ET. The track is a 2.5-mile oval, so drivers complete 200 laps to reach 500 miles. The race usually lasts about three hours. How to watch and who’s on the broadcast Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan Watch: FOX Betting favorites • Alex Palou at 5\/2 • Pato O’Ward at 13\/2 • David Malukas at 8\/1 Pole winner Alex Palou earned pole position for this year’s Indy 500. Alexander Rossi starts alongside him on the front row, and David Malukas starts third. The article notes that Palou became the first defending Indy 500 winner to take the pole the following year since Hélio Castroneves in 2010. RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 What the racing flags mean The article gives a quick guide to the main flags: • Green: race is on • Yellow: caution, slow down • Red: stop • Black: a specific driver must head to the pits • Checkered: race is over Former winners in this year’s field There are nine previous Indy 500 winners racing this year, including several repeat champs: • Alex Palou • Josef Newgarden • Marcus Ericsson • Hélio Castroneves • Takuma Sato • Will Power • Alexander Rossi • Ryan Hunter-Reay • Scott Dixon The article highlights Castroneves as trying to become the first five-time Indy 500 winner. Rookies in the field There are four rookies in this year’s race: • Jacob Abel • Caio Collet • Dennis Hauger • Mick Schumacher Collet originally qualified best among the rookies, but a rules violation moved him to the back of the field. Performers and entertainment The race-day entertainment includes: • Jordin Sparks singing the national anthem • Jim Cornelison performing “Back Home Again in Indiana” • Switchfoot and Counting Crows on Friday • Zedd performing at the Snake Pit on Sunday Race-day dignitaries The article says these featured guests will take part: • Curt Cignetti as honorary pace car driver • Brendan Fraser as honorary starter • Caitlin Clark as grand marshal LIVE UPDATES to the race will start once the race begins.