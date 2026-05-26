Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Birthday Bash XXX turned into a full-scale love letter to the city, delivering the event’s first-ever All-Atlanta lineup and reminding everybody why Atlanta continues to shape the sound, style, and swagger of hip-hop. This wasn’t just another concert recap. It was a hometown celebration packed with legends, crowd favorites, and city pride from start to finish. Leading the night was T.I., whose headlining set doubled as a 20-year salute to both his landmark album King and the iconic film ATL, giving fans a live reminder of how deeply his music and presence are tied to the culture of the city. RELATED: T.I. Talks ‘Kill The King,’ Legacy And “Mr. Birthday Bash” Status With Lore’l At Birthday Bash XXX RELATED: Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream Turn Statement Win into Star-Studded Birthday Bash Night in Atlanta The lineup made that Atlanta-first energy hit even harder. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka, Soulja Boy, YK Niece, Travis Porter, Fabo, Pastor Troy, and Kilo Ali each brought their own era, flavor, and signature anthems to the stage, creating a gallery-worthy run of moments that felt both nostalgic and alive in real time. From trap heavyweights to club-era favorites, the night moved like a tour through Atlanta’s musical legacy, showing the depth of talent the city has produced and the staying power of the artists who helped define it. Beyond the performances, Birthday Bash XXX also made room to honor Atlanta greatness in a deeper way, with legendary group Goodie Mob receiving this year’s Rico Wade Gamechanger Award. That tribute added heart and history to a night already rooted in hometown impact. This gallery captures the standout performances, surprise energy, and proud city-to-city connection that made Birthday Bash XXX feel bigger than a concert. It felt like Atlanta celebrating itself. RELATED STORY: Fabo Brings Bankhead Energy To Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX Check Out Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Below We Are the Birthday Behind the Curtain: The Hennessy Lounge is Poppin One Time for the Hennessey Bartenders Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Hot 107.9 PD Devin Steel and Beyonce Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Athlete of the Mic winner Hooper James Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net RELATED STORY: Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner Athlete of the Mic Winner Hooper James & Miasia Symone Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor Kilo Ali Takes the BB XXX Stage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Kilo Ali MiAsia Symone Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fabo Backstage with Weso from Hip Hop Wired Fabo Walking to the BB XXX Stage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fabo’s BB XXX Performance Fabo Backstage with DJ Misses The Morning Hustle Alton Walker, Lore’l, and Kyle Santillian Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net YK Niece Hits the BB XXX Stage Alton Walker, Gary With Da Tea, and Dunkas Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Travis Porter Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Travis Porter Takes the BB XXX Stage Incognito and DJ Misses Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net The Ying Yang Twins About to Hit the BB XXX Stage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net The Ying Yang Twinz Get Low RELATED STORY: Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & ATL Roots With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX Partyboi Duece Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Soulja Boy Backstage with Hip Hop Wired Soulja Boy Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX Soulja Boy Serves Pretty Boy Swag Souja Boy Backstage with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian Zaytoven Backstage with Weso of Hip Hop Wired Mandii B and DJ Misses in the Hennessy Lounge Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net The Atlanta Dream are in the Building The Ladies of the Atlanta Dream Showing Love Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net DJ Holiday on the BB XXX Stage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Waka Flocka Flame Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Waka Flaka Flame Hits the BB XXX Stage RELATED STORY: Waka Flocka Flame Talks Legend Status, Politics And Going Crazy On Stage With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX Good Mob Backstage at BB XXX Mandii B and Jazzy T Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Goodie Mob Talks ATL Classics Albums Backstage at BB XXX RELATED STORY: Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash XXX With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T Lil Duval Steps in the Building Norris from DTLR showing Lil Duval Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Tiny and Heiress Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fashun Pull Up with Tiny and Norris The Men of Hot 107.9 Take the BB XXX Stage 2 Chainz is in The Building Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net 2 Chainz Takes the Stage at BB XXX Mykko Montana Backstage at BB XXX Big Gipp Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net DC Young Fly tells Weso from Hip Hop Wired Why Isn’t Happy He Missed This at BB XXX Goodie Mob Honored at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net The Legendary Goodie Mob Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Ryan Cameron and Pastor Troy Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net DJ Whoo Kid & Lil Duval Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Young Dro Backsage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Young Dro Fashun Pull Up with Norris Young Dro Hits the BB XXX Stage Gucci Mane Takes the BB XXX Stage Gucci Mane Got the Crowd Singing Zaytoven, OJ Da Juiceman and Gucci Mane Take the Stage Together Lil Scrappy Has Entered the Building Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fashun Pull-Up with Lil Scrappy and Norris DJ Whoo Kidd on the BB XXX Stage Rocko Backstage at BB XXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net The King Has Entered the Building Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net JahLion Sound Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net King and Zonnique Blind Rate Their Father’s Best Songs T.I. Takes the BB XXX Stage Heiress Hits the BB XXX Stage with Her Father King Hits the Stage with T.I. T.I. Let ‘Em Know T.I. Heads To The Stage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Gorilla Zoe Backstage at BBXXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net NuFace, OJ Da Juiceman & Zaytoven Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir All Smiles Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net NuFace & Ryan Cameron Posted Up Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fatt Smaxk Backstage at BBXXX Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net T.I. With Lore’l of The Morning Hustle Backstage Source: Prince Williams \/ ATLPics.Net Fashun Pull Up With King & Norris from DTLR Mandii B’s First Birthday Bash in The Books Jigi Deniro Partying With The Crowd A Night Of MAGIC