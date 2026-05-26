Source: Icon Sportswire \/ Getty Team Chili Dog Links Up With B Swift Ahead of the Wiener 500 Things got hilarious at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as HOT 100.9’s B Swift officially teamed up with Team Chili Dog ahead of the legendary Wiener 500 during Carb Day festivities. 🌭🏁 RELATED: Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500 RELATED: 17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500 RELATED: 10 Celebrities We Caught on the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Red Carpet RELATED: Indy 500 Coca-Cola Red Carpet 2026 Recap The energy was high from the moment the interview started as Team Chili Dog talked racing strategy, Carb Day excitement, and what it means to compete in one of the funniest and most entertaining traditions connected to Indy 500 weekend. What Is the Wiener 500? The Wiener 500 has quickly become one of the most talked-about Carb Day traditions every year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Featuring racing dachshunds dressed in themed costumes, the event delivers chaos, laughs, and unforgettable moments before the biggest race weekend in the world officially takes over the city. And this year, HOT 100.9 proudly backed Team Chili Dog. 🔥🌭 B Swift & Team Chili Dog Talk Race Weekend During the interview, Team Chili Dog shared some of their favorite moments from Carb Day while joking about race prep and the pressure of representing chili dogs everywhere. B Swift kept the energy rolling as fans gathered around to watch the interview and show love throughout the event. From funny moments inside the car to the excitement building around race weekend, the conversation perfectly captured the fun atmosphere surrounding Carb Day at the track. Carb Day Energy Was Different This Year Between concerts, celebrity appearances, racing events, and fan experiences, Carb Day once again proved why it’s one of the biggest traditions leading into the Indy 500. And while the Wiener 500 may have wrapped up, the excitement around Indy 500 weekend is only getting started as fans prepare for race day Sunday. Stay tapped in with HOT 100.9 for more interviews, race weekend coverage, and behind-the-scenes moments from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 🏁🔥