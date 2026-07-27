✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From federal investigations to a landmark tribute honoring a civil rights icon, here’s a closer look at the stories shaping our world this week. READ MORE STORIES FBI Investigates in Nolan Wells Case The FBI has launched an official investigation into reported threats against public officials and the individuals who accompanied 18-year-old Nolan Wells before his death. The probe signals federal attention on a case that continues to stir strong emotions nationwide. Adding to the tension, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves publicly blamed civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton for inciting hostility, accusing the two of stoking division for personal gain. The accusations have drawn sharp reactions, placing the case at the center of a larger conversation about justice and accountability. RELATED STORY: Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either? Congressman Cleo Fields Charts a New Path Louisiana Congressman Cleo Fields announced he will not seek reelection to Congress after his majority-Black district was dismantled under a newly redrawn state map. Rather than pursue another federal term, the veteran Democratic lawmaker plans to run for his former Baton Rouge seat in the Louisiana State Senate. Fields pledged to complete his current congressional term through January 2027, keeping regional constituent offices active while advocating for local university funding. His decision reflects a continued commitment to serving the community that first sent him to office. Trump Rolls Out Sweeping Tariffs President Trump announced double-digit tariffs on imports from 60 nations, citing widespread forced labor violations across global supply chains. The sweeping levies cover more than 99% of U.S. imports and replace prior trade measures set to expire. The move could ripple through everyday prices and reshape how goods move into the country. For families watching their budgets, the impact of these trade shifts is worth keeping a close eye on in the months ahead. RELATED STORY: Federal Judge Blasts Trump For IRS Immunity Corruption, Refers Lawyers For Possible Disciplinary Action Illinois Honors Emmett Till and His Mother linois officially designated this past Saturday, July 25, as a statewide day of reflection and remembrance honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the historic legislation at the Chicago church where young Emmett’s iconic open-casket funeral was held, following his brutal 1955 murder in Mississippi. The signing was attended by his surviving cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, and honored Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless courage in helping ignite the national civil rights movement. Fittingly, July 25 would have marked Emmett Till’s 85th birthday — a powerful reminder of a legacy that still shapes the fight for justice today. RELATED STORY: COMMENTARY: In the Wake of Trayvon Martin’s Death, Black Men Are Still Under Fire As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE