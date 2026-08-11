Kehlani Took Over Indianapolis: 7 Moments You Had to See Fro...
Kehlani Took Over Indianapolis: 7 Moments You Had to See From Her Everwise Amphitheater Show
- Indianapolis fans were eager for Kehlani's energetic performance, packing the venue before she took the stage.
- Kehlani engaged the crowd, encouraging singing along and getting up close with fans during the show.
- The concert featured a special moment when Kehlani paid tribute to Janet Jackson before performing 'Distraction'.
Kehlani Took Over Indianapolis: 7 Moments You Had to See From Her Everwise Amphitheater Show
Kehlani brought the energy to Indianapolis Monday night, taking over Everwise Amphitheater for a packed night of R&B, dancing and unforgettable moments.
From singing directly to fans to showing love to Janet Jackson and closing the night with one of her biggest records, Kehlani gave Indy plenty to talk about.
If you weren’t inside Everwise Amphitheater, don’t worry. CVBER was there and we’ve got you covered.
Check out some of our favorite moments from Kehlani’s night in Indianapolis below.
1. Indianapolis Was Ready for Kehlani
Before Kehlani even touched the stage, Everwise Amphitheater was packed and ready for a night of R&B. Fans filled the venue as the anticipation continued building for Kehlani to make her way to the stage.
2. Kehlani Finally Hits the Stage
The wait was over! Kehlani officially kicked off her Indianapolis set and immediately had the crowd locked in.
From the first few songs, you could tell this wasn’t going to be a quiet night at Everwise.
3. Kehlani Had All of Indianapolis Singing
You know it’s a good show when the crowd starts sounding like part of the performance.
Kehlani gave Indianapolis plenty of opportunities to sing along throughout the night, and Indy definitely knew the words.
4. Kehlani Got Up Close With the Fans
Kehlani wasn’t spending the entire night standing in one spot.
One of the best parts of the show came when she got closer to the crowd, dancing and interacting with fans throughout Everwise Amphitheater.
5. A Little Janet Jackson Tribute During “Distraction”
Kehlani gave R&B fans another special moment when she showed a little love to Janet Jackson before transitioning into “Distraction.”
It was a quick tribute, but definitely one longtime R&B fans in the crowd could appreciate.
6. Kehlani Wasn’t Letting Up
As the show moved toward its final stretch, Kehlani kept the same energy.
Between the vocals, choreography and crowd interaction, she continued shutting down the Everwise stage as Indianapolis soaked up the final moments of the night.
7. Closing Out Indianapolis With “Folded”
What better way to end the night?
Kehlani closed out her Indianapolis show with “Folded,” giving the crowd one final moment to sing along before wrapping up an unforgettable night at Everwise Amphitheater.
Kehlani’s Indianapolis stop gave R&B fans exactly what they came for and provided plenty of moments worth reliving.
Check out the videos above and stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more concerts, exclusive moments and everything R&B happening around Indianapolis.