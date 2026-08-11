Source: CVBER & Live Nation Kehlani Took Over Indianapolis: 7 Moments You Had to See From Her Everwise Amphitheater Show Kehlani brought the energy to Indianapolis Monday night, taking over Everwise Amphitheater for a packed night of R&B, dancing and unforgettable moments. From singing directly to fans to showing love to Janet Jackson and closing the night with one of her biggest records, Kehlani gave Indy plenty to talk about. If you weren’t inside Everwise Amphitheater, don’t worry. CVBER was there and we’ve got you covered. Check out some of our favorite moments from Kehlani’s night in Indianapolis below.

1. Indianapolis Was Ready for Kehlani Before Kehlani even touched the stage, Everwise Amphitheater was packed and ready for a night of R&B. Fans filled the venue as the anticipation continued building for Kehlani to make her way to the stage.

2. Kehlani Finally Hits the Stage The wait was over! Kehlani officially kicked off her Indianapolis set and immediately had the crowd locked in. From the first few songs, you could tell this wasn’t going to be a quiet night at Everwise.

3. Kehlani Had All of Indianapolis Singing You know it’s a good show when the crowd starts sounding like part of the performance. Kehlani gave Indianapolis plenty of opportunities to sing along throughout the night, and Indy definitely knew the words.

4. Kehlani Got Up Close With the Fans Kehlani wasn’t spending the entire night standing in one spot. One of the best parts of the show came when she got closer to the crowd, dancing and interacting with fans throughout Everwise Amphitheater.

6. Kehlani Wasn’t Letting Up As the show moved toward its final stretch, Kehlani kept the same energy. Between the vocals, choreography and crowd interaction, she continued shutting down the Everwise stage as Indianapolis soaked up the final moments of the night.

7. Closing Out Indianapolis With “Folded” What better way to end the night? Kehlani closed out her Indianapolis show with “Folded,” giving the crowd one final moment to sing along before wrapping up an unforgettable night at Everwise Amphitheater.