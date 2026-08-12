Congressman André Carson’s 2026 Job & Resource Fair Connects Hoosiers With Jobs

Source: Andre Carson / Andre Carson Congressman André Carson’s Job & Resource Fair Connects Hoosiers With Jobs, Training and Second Chances Congressman André Carson’s annual Job & Resource Fair returned to Ivy Tech Indianapolis in 2026, bringing more than 80 employers and community organizations together to connect Hoosiers with jobs, career training and resources. Hot 100.9 was on-site for the event, where B-Swift spoke with Congressman Carson and Ivy Tech Indianapolis Executive Director for Workforce Matthew about the opportunities available and why connecting Indianapolis residents with employers remains an important part of the annual event. From major employers and local businesses to career training and resources for people looking for a second chance, the fair was designed to help Hoosiers take their next step.

André Carson: Bringing Opportunities Back to Indianapolis Is Personal For Congressman Carson, hosting the Job & Resource Fair goes beyond his responsibilities as an elected official. Carson grew up in the Indianapolis community he now represents and told B-Swift that helping Hoosiers find meaningful employment has become a personal passion. “It is not in my job duties to do a job fair. It’s a personal passion,” Carson said. “I want to see Hoosiers working. I want to see Hoosiers gainfully employed.” Carson credited Team Carson and Ivy Tech for working together to create an event where residents can connect directly with companies looking for employees. More than 80 employers participated in the 2026 fair, representing opportunities across healthcare, building trades and several other industries. Employers ranged from major companies like Eli Lilly to smaller businesses and entrepreneurs looking to grow their operations.

You Don’t Always Need a Four-Year Degree During Hot 100.9’s second interview from the fair, Ivy Tech Indianapolis Executive Director for Workforce Matthew explained that there are multiple ways for Hoosiers to become competitive in today’s job market. For many of the available jobs, that doesn’t necessarily mean earning a bachelor’s degree. Instead, some employers are looking for candidates who have received specialized training or are simply willing to learn a new skill. Ivy Tech works with students and members of the broader Indianapolis community to provide training that can help prepare them for those opportunities. Programs are available across several career paths, including nursing, HVAC, culinary arts, environmental services and more. For example, someone interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant can receive training through Ivy Tech before entering the workforce. Matthew said Ivy Tech admissions staff are also available to help prospective students identify programs that can put them on a path toward good-paying jobs.