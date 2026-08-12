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Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Evidence In Shooting Case

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Rod Wave’s 2025 shooting case has taken a new turn, and it could spell trouble for the Florida artist.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Rod Wave’s 2025 shooting case has taken a new turn, and it could spell trouble for the Florida artist.

In late July, prosecutors reportedly revealed they have obtained more than 90GB of evidence related to the shooting that occurred in April 2025 in Atlanta. The SoulFly artist is currently facing 14 charges from the incident.

Among the charges are aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, pointing or aiming a gun at another person, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to court documents, the massive amount of evidence includes approximately 1,900 photos and 111 videos connected to the case.

Police allege Rod Wave got into an argument with an associate that eventually led to shots being fired outside his Georgia home. The bullets allegedly struck multiple vehicles. Following the accusations, Wave pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.

His attorney, Drew Findling, has also continued to defend the rapper, arguing that Wave was the victim in the incident.

“There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

As prosecutors continue to review the evidence, Rod Wave’s legal battle remains ongoing.

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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