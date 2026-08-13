Remy Ma Gets Back Outside at Romeo Hunte’s Birthday Bash

Source: ARPR Agency / ARPR Agency And naturally, the internet was buzzing. Remy’s verse went viral, and even spawned a TikTok challenge. The lyrics had listeners wondering if some of the lines were aimed at the relationship between her ex, Papoose, and Claressa Shields. Remy didn’t spell it out, but the speculation became part of the conversation surrounding the track. And if you’re wondering why Remy was celebrating with Romeo Hunte, the answer is fashion. Source: ARPR Agency / ARPR Agency Hunte has built the kind of celebrity clientele most designers spend a career chasing. Besides Remy Beyoncé, Zendaya, Ciara, Michelle Obama, Dwyane Wade, Lewis Hamilton, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Stevie Wonder are among the major names who have worn his designs, while Jennifer Hudson, Laverne Cox, Nick Jonas, Maluma and others have also stepped out in his work. Zendaya was one of the first major celebrities to put Hunte on the radar, after her longtime stylist Law Roach discovered his work. Beyoncé followed, including wearing a custom Hunte look that became one of the designer’s early career-defining moments. Michelle Obama has also worn his designs, helping cement Hunte’s reputation beyond the traditional fashion crowd.