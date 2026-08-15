Storm season is putting older homes to the test

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Older homes face greater storm damage risks when aging roofs, windows, gutters, trees, and previous repairs have unresolved weaknesses. Early inspections and repairs help homeowners address those vulnerabilities before severe weather arrives.

Storm season exposes weaknesses that go unnoticed during calmer months. In 2025, severe convective storms caused $51 billion in insured losses across the U.S., marking the third consecutive year losses topped $50 billion, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Years of relentless exposure take their toll, leaving older homes with a slim margin for error when heavy rain and strong winds arrive.

Aging Roofs Face the First Line of Attack

Roofs take the brunt of severe weather, and age leaves them with less protection against wind, heavy rain, and hail.

The Insurance Information Institute estimates that roofs account for 70% to 90% of insured residential catastrophic losses from severe convective storms.

Brittle shingles, worn flashing, loose materials, and deteriorating seals give storms more opportunities to cause damage. Homeowners who notice missing shingles, leaks, or other warning signs should click for roofing services in Joplin, MO before a small weakness turns into a larger repair.

Older Windows Can Leave Homes More Exposed

Windows and exterior doors become vulnerable points when frames loosen, seals deteriorate, or glass weakens with age. Strong winds and flying debris put those areas under pressure, while worn seals give rain an easier path into the home.

Warning signs include:

Cracked or loose glass

Gaps around frames

Damaged weatherstripping

Doors that no longer close tightly

Water stains or dampness near windows

Replacing damaged components before storm season gives the home better protection when severe weather arrives. Small gaps and worn seals deserve attention before heavy rain turns them into interior water damage.

Gutters and Drainage Systems Struggle Under Heavy Rain

Older gutters may sag, pull away from the roofline, or collect debris that restricts water flow. During a heavy storm, these problems leave rain with fewer places to go and increase the risk of water pooling around the roof, walls, and foundation.

Homeowners should check for:

Sagging or separated gutter sections

Clogged downspouts

Rust, holes, or visible cracks

Water pooling near the foundation

Soil erosion beneath downspouts

Clearing debris and repairing damaged sections before storm season helps direct rainwater away from the house. Proper drainage also protects areas that aren’t immediately visible, including the foundation and spaces beneath the roofline.

Trees and Landscaping Can Become Hazards

Mature trees near older homes deserve attention before severe weather arrives. Dead branches, weakened limbs, or unstable roots may give way under strong winds, sending debris toward roofs, windows, vehicles, or power lines.

Overgrown branches also create another problem when they scrape against roofs or siding. Trimming damaged limbs and checking trees for visible signs of weakness before storm season reduces the risk of property damage when high winds arrive.

Storm Season Rewards Good Home Weatherproofing

Older homes have more points that deserve attention before storm season arrives, from aging roofs and windows to gutters, trees, and previous repairs. Checking those areas early gives homeowners a chance to address weaknesses before wind and heavy rain turn them into expensive problems.

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