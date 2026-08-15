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Storm season is putting older homes to the test

Safeguarding older homes during storm season is crucial. Discover strategies to protect your property and ensure it withstands harsh weather.

Published on August 15, 2026
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Storm season is putting older homes to the test
Pixabay.com royalty-free image #14340, 'tree, uprooted, tornado' uploaded by user PublicDomainPictures, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/en/tree-uprooted-tornado-winds-damage-14340/ on February 9th, 2019. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Older homes face greater storm damage risks when aging roofs, windows, gutters, trees, and previous repairs have unresolved weaknesses. Early inspections and repairs help homeowners address those vulnerabilities before severe weather arrives.

Storm season exposes weaknesses that go unnoticed during calmer months. In 2025, severe convective storms caused $51 billion in insured losses across the U.S., marking the third consecutive year losses topped $50 billion, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Years of relentless exposure take their toll, leaving older homes with a slim margin for error when heavy rain and strong winds arrive.

Aging Roofs Face the First Line of Attack

Roofs take the brunt of severe weather, and age leaves them with less protection against wind, heavy rain, and hail.

The Insurance Information Institute estimates that roofs account for 70% to 90% of insured residential catastrophic losses from severe convective storms.

Brittle shingles, worn flashing, loose materials, and deteriorating seals give storms more opportunities to cause damage. Homeowners who notice missing shingles, leaks, or other warning signs should click for roofing services in Joplin, MO before a small weakness turns into a larger repair.

Older Windows Can Leave Homes More Exposed

Windows and exterior doors become vulnerable points when frames loosen, seals deteriorate, or glass weakens with age. Strong winds and flying debris put those areas under pressure, while worn seals give rain an easier path into the home.

Warning signs include:

  • Cracked or loose glass
  • Gaps around frames
  • Damaged weatherstripping
  • Doors that no longer close tightly
  • Water stains or dampness near windows

Replacing damaged components before storm season gives the home better protection when severe weather arrives. Small gaps and worn seals deserve attention before heavy rain turns them into interior water damage.

Gutters and Drainage Systems Struggle Under Heavy Rain

Older gutters may sag, pull away from the roofline, or collect debris that restricts water flow. During a heavy storm, these problems leave rain with fewer places to go and increase the risk of water pooling around the roof, walls, and foundation.

Homeowners should check for:

  • Sagging or separated gutter sections
  • Clogged downspouts
  • Rust, holes, or visible cracks
  • Water pooling near the foundation
  • Soil erosion beneath downspouts

Clearing debris and repairing damaged sections before storm season helps direct rainwater away from the house. Proper drainage also protects areas that aren’t immediately visible, including the foundation and spaces beneath the roofline.

Trees and Landscaping Can Become Hazards

Mature trees near older homes deserve attention before severe weather arrives. Dead branches, weakened limbs, or unstable roots may give way under strong winds, sending debris toward roofs, windows, vehicles, or power lines.

Overgrown branches also create another problem when they scrape against roofs or siding. Trimming damaged limbs and checking trees for visible signs of weakness before storm season reduces the risk of property damage when high winds arrive.

Storm Season Rewards Good Home Weatherproofing

Older homes have more points that deserve attention before storm season arrives, from aging roofs and windows to gutters, trees, and previous repairs. Checking those areas early gives homeowners a chance to address weaknesses before wind and heavy rain turn them into expensive problems.

Stay tuned to our website for more local stories and the latest weather coverage.

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