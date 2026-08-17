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4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left two men injured in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left two men injured in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers patrolling near East South Street and South Meridian Street heard multiple gunshots around 3:45 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and they are stable.

Officers spotted several people running from the area, including a person holding a gun. Police quickly detained that person. Officers also searched a nearby vehicle containing a woman and recovered a second gun near the car.

Further search of the block led police to two more guns inside a trash can near the downtown White Castle. Investigators found four guns across the scene in total.

IMPD officers detained four people while detectives work to determine their involvement in the shooting.

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2 was originally published on wibc.com

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