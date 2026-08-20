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Data Center Moratorium Unanimously Passes in Marion County

The moratorium means new data centers cannot be built in Indianapolis until the end of 2027.

Published on August 20, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — A moratorium on new data center developments in Indianapolis has been approved by the Metropolitan Development Commission.

In a vote made on Wednesday, the temporary moratorium passed unanimously 6-0. This means that new data centers cannot be built in Indianapolis until the end of 2027.

Marion County becomes the latest municipality to temporarily halt the construction of new data centers in the state. The moratorium will allow time for more research to be done on the impacts of data centers in the city.

RELATED: Indianapolis Leaders Consider Data Center Halt

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Council President Maggie Lewis support the moratorium. Now, the Department of Metropolitan Development will collaborate with the Mayor’s office and the City-County Council to retain a consultant, conduct research, and put certain data center regulations in place.

Three data centers already approved by the commission will not be affected. They are in Decatur Township, Martindale Brightwood, and on the east side of Indianapolis.

Several AI data centers have been announced or are planned for construction in Indiana. Google is currently constructing a data center in Morgan County. Data centers have also been proposed in Hendricks, Henry, and Shelby counties.

Data Center Moratorium Unanimously Passes in Marion County was originally published on wibc.com

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