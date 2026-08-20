See How Indy Creators Captured Hot 100.9’s Creator Summit W...
See How Indy Creators Captured Hot 100.9’s Creator Summit With The Morning Hustle
See How Indy Creators Captured Hot 100.9’s Creator Summit With The Morning Hustle
Hot 100.9 brought some of Indianapolis’ creators together for our first Creator Summit with The Morning Hustle, and they made sure to capture the experience from their own point of view.
Hosted by B-Swift, the summit brought L’Oreal, Kyle Santillian and Alton Walker together with local creators for a conversation about content, radio, branding, going viral, building relationships and turning creativity into a business.
But you don’t have to take our word for it.
From behind-the-scenes moments to their biggest takeaways from the conversation, check out how some of the creators in the room captured the first Hot 100.9 Creator Summit on Instagram.
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More Than Just Content
The Creator Summit was built to give Indianapolis creators an opportunity to connect not only with The Morning Hustle, but with each other.
Throughout the conversation, the Morning Hustle team challenged creators to stay consistent, understand their brands, build genuine relationships and put themselves in spaces that can help them grow.
Judging by what hit Instagram afterward, they also left with plenty of content.
Scroll through the posts above to see the Creator Summit through the eyes of some of the creators who helped bring the first event to life.
The Morning Hustle airs weekdays from 6AM–10AM on Hot 100.9.