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Sean Grayson, Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison

Sean Grayson, Cop Who Shot & Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison

Sean Grayson, a former Illinois deputy convicted of killing Sonya Massey, dies in prison from cancer complications.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Sean Grayson mugshot

Sean Grayson, a former Illinois deputy convicted of killing Sonya Massey, died in prison from cancer complications. Just six months into his 20-year prison sentence, Sean Grayson’s cancer spread to other areas of his body, with his death reported on August 23.

The Associated Press reports that Sean Grayson, 32, was being held at an undisclosed location outside of Illiniois after he was convicted in January of this year of second-degree murder in the death of Sonya Massey, 36, inside her Woodside Township home.

Grayson was inside Massey’s home after she called 911 over concerns there was an intruder near her property. Grayson and another deputy from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and entered the home.

Sean Grayson, a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy whose fatal shooting of Sonya Massey inside her home became a flashpoint over police use of force, died Sunday while serving a 20-year prison sentence. While trying to take control matters, Grayson demanded Massey remove a pot of boiling water from a stove. Massey then uttered a religious phrase, with Grayson threatening Massey yelling threats and vulgarities before eventually shooting and striking Massey three times.

Grayson’s cancer diagnosis was revealed in 2023 prior to Massey’s 2024 killing. After receiving the 20 year maximum for second-degree murder, it was later reported that Grayson’s colon cancer had spread to other organs. Grayson attempted to gain early release for prisoners with terminal illnesses in May, but was denied.

Photo: Sangamon County PD

Sean Grayson, Cop Who Shot & Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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