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50 Cent Doubles Down On Hip-Hop Youth Culture Angle

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson once more stated that he has no aims or desire to release new music due to his age.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson found fame as a mixtape rapper en route to becoming one of the most successful artists in Hip-Hop history. Depsite his overwhelming success and talent, 50 Cent once more doubles down on stating that Hip-Hop is youth culture and that he has no intentions of releasing a new project due to his age.

50 Cent was a guest on a special episode of Ebro and Nadeska Alexis’ Rap Life Review show, recapping the VERZUZ contest between R&B titans Joe and Donnell Jones. Fif, flanked by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, dished on several topics, including his long tenure in music, whether or not he’d do a VERZUZ, and other points of discussion.

Aroud the 13:17 minute mark, Ebro asked 50 about his slight forays into new music, including doing theme songs for some of his television series and if that would translate into a longer project. In short order, 50 dashed the hopes of fans hoping he’d come back for one more.

“I’m not trying to be in the way,” Fif said. “Hip-hop culture is connected to youth culture. You are not supposed to be the hottest in nothing at 60.”

While 50 Cent didn’t impose said age limits on artists like Joe and Donnell Jones because of their style of music, he did say he still has love for creating but with his entertainment empire and growing acting credits, he’s content with dropping periodically without the pressure of creating a classic.

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Photo: Getty

50 Cent Doubles Down On Hip-Hop Youth Culture Angle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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