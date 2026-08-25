‘How YOU Doin’?!’ Peacock Releasing ‘Clap If You Care’ Wendy Williams Documentary, Source Says She Was Blindsided By The News

Read more about the controversy after the flip.

According to The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, a source told her that Wendy Williams “did not ok this doc.” The documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, was announced by Peacock on Aug. 24, and will explore Williams’ remarkable career, from her beginnings as a radio personality to her rise as one of daytime television’s most recognizable figures.

A new three-part documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, detailing the cultural impact and meteoric rise of The Wendy Williams Show, is coming to Peacock in 2027, but a source close to Wendy Williams claims the media personality was allegedly “blindsided” by the project and had no involvement in it.

Suzanne Bass, Wendy’s former friend, is executive producing the Peacock documentary Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show.

LoRosa revealed that a former friend of Williams and former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, Suzanne Bass, will spearhead the project. Bass served as an executive producer on the talk show for 13 seasons.

According to Peacock’s announcement, the documentary will celebrate the “outrageous fun, cultural impact and meteoric rise” of The Wendy Williams Show, while also examining the complicated realities that came with Williams’ fame and addressing lingering questions surrounding her controversial departure from the program.

More than 20 former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are expected to share behind-the-scenes experiences and memories of the pop culture icon.

Bass’ involvement in the project was also highlighted in Peacock’s announcement, which states:

“Her experience brings invaluable insight and a firsthand account of the show’s unique place in pop culture.”

It’s unclear if Williams will make any money from the documentary.

However, LoRosa says her source claims Williams and Bass are no longer friends and do not talk “at all.” It also remains unclear whether Williams will financially benefit from the documentary.

LoRosa added:

“I’m told Wendy was never involved in the doc. My source alleges Suzanne moved very sketchy. When asked if Wendy would financially benefit from the doc at all .. my source could not provide a clear ‘yes’ and called the doc ‘disgusting.’”

Peacock announced that Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show is also being executive produced by Ian Orefice, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain and Missy Walker for EverWonder Studio. Chris Witherspoon and Vanessa Golembewski will also executive produce.

The announcement comes just weeks after sources alleged that not only Peacock, but Netflix, too, would be developing a documentary about Wendy Williams’ career and her challenging life following the end of her coveted talk show. It’s still unclear what angle Netflix will take if they do develop a docu-series about the New Jersey native.

Sadly, that’s just half of the battle for the media titan. The news also comes as Williams continues to fight against the court-appointed guardianship she entered in 2022. In 2024, her team disclosed that she had been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects language and communication abilities, as well as frontotemporal dementia, a disorder that can affect behavior and cognitive functioning.

Williams has repeatedly voiced her objections to the guardianship and has sought to have it removed.

Just last week, a paparazzo recorded Williams in New York, where, according to the New York Post, she said, “I want out!” as she entered a building.

In 2025, Williams called into ABC’s The View and addressed her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, as well as the judge who declared her “legally incapacitated.” At the time, she said, “Get off my neck,” and declared, “I need a new guardian.”

In January, the star’s family launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to free the star from the “loneliness and deep isolation” of the years-long guardianship.

Thoughts?

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