Listen Live
Close
News

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Kanye West pulled up to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles to show his support for the Chicago rapper.

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West pulled up to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles to show his support for the Chicago rapper.

In true Ye fashion, he arrived at the courthouse dressed in all black as he stood behind his Chicago bredrin. West reportedly sat with Smurk’s family during OTF Jam’s testimony.

Following the court proceedings, the Graduation rapper linked up with Durk affiliate OTF Doodie Lo, who held up a “Free Durk” T-shirt. Doodie Lo later shared the photo online, writing,”Ye we love and respect you for showing up at our darkest times.”

As Smurk’s first week in court wraps up, several major names have made appearances in support, including G Herbo, Machine Gun Kelly, Dreezy and now Ye.

Throughout OTF Jam’s testimony, he made it clear why decided to take the stand, while also saying he doesn’t want to see Lil Durk go to prison.

“I’m not banking or hoping that Durk gets life. I’m just telling my side of the story.”

Jam also expressed frustration over Durk allegedly summoning him to carry out the hit on Quando Rondo.

“I just did all that time in jail. Why call me?”

Detailing his regret after being apart the shooting that ultimately left Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab dead, “I didn’t know dude that got shot. He was an innocent person to me.”

With the first week of testimony now in the books, all eyes remain on the courtoom as Durk’s high-profile trial continues.

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Television  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

BLACK WATCH: (8.28.26) ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin,’ & More

Comments
14:33
Actors  |  Team CASSIUS

‘The Black Watch’ Ponders Jonathan Majors’ ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’

Comments
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Rep BLASTS Austin Metcalf’s Father For Refusing To Apologize For Racist Remarks

Comments
News  |  Weso

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Comments
14:33
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Majors Misstep? ‘The Black Watch’ Talks Jonathan Majors’ Controversial Comeback & ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’

Comments
20 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Comments
7 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Did Druski Go Too Far With His CTE Skit? Why The Internet Is Getting Really Sensitive About It

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close