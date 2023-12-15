The biggest party day of the year is almost here! The Free People Party – New Year’s Eve edition is popping off Sunday December 31 from 8PM-1AM at State Street Pub 243 N. State Avenue. DJ Sounds by Cam will be spinning the best in soul, house, funk, disco, r&b deep cuts, old school hip-hop and more all night long! The kitchen will be open late and our friendly bartenders have wine, beer and sake shots on deck! Also, we’ll have a free champagne toast at midnight! Admission is just $15 in advance and $20 at the door! Connect with us on IG at FreePeopleParty317! It’s time to get free, people!