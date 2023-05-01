- Date/time: June 18th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
- Phone: 3179277623
- Address: 1202 E 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
- Web: More Info
Hip Hop Turns 50 has become one of the top Rap/Hip Hop artists in the 2023 music scene, delighting fans with a unique Rap/Hip Hop sound. Hip Hop Turns 50 tickets provide an opportunity to be there in person for the next Hip Hop Turns 50 concert. So experience it live and be there in person for a 2023 Hip Hop Turns 50 Rap/Hip Hop concert.
GET TICKETS HERE!
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia