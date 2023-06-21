Indianapolis Fourth Fest

- Date/time: July 4th, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: American Legion Mall
- Phone: (317) 232-7615
- Address: 700 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
- Web: More Info
Get ready for a brand new Fourth of July event in Downtown Indy! The Fourth Fest Street Party begins at 6:00 with food trucks, ice cream, and beverages. The festival stage will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana. The high-energy party band Toy Factory is set to headline alongside Pavel & Direct Contact, drawing from Latin-jazz and salsa influences.
Fireworks begin at 10:00 and the launch site remains at the 500 N Meridian building with optimal viewing areas on the Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall. Fireworks will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Radio One radio stations.
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
-
Sorry Ladies! Here’s The Model Damson Idris Is Rumored To Be Dating
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s Newest Cast Member Is Beautiful, Black & Bold [Gallery]
-
DaBaby Tries To Deliver Fade To His Own Artist, Wisdom, Twitter Comes With Jokes
-
A Viral Post Of Misa Hylton & Mary J. Blige Reminded Users Why Hylton Is The OG Influencer [Gallery]