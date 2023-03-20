- Date/time: March 29th, 5:30pm
- Venue: The Amp at 16 Tech
- Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
Join us as we celebrate dynamic women across the Indianapolis area during our InspireHER Reception and Awards. Cheers to all our honorees.
More from Hot 100.9
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset