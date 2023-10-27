Indy’s own Maeta and Hot 100.9 are teaming up for a special event to give back to our local community. Join us for Maeta ‘s 3-1-7 Backpack Giveaway hosted by Shayna and powered by Roc Nation and Hot 100.9 on November 3rd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CAFE off of 38th and Post Road. What to Expect: • Backpack Giveaway: Indy’s own Maeta will be on-site to personally hand out backpacks to local children and families in need. It’s a great way to support education in our community and ensure that our youth have the tools they need to succeed. • Meet Maeta: Maeta will be on-site to meet and take pictures with attendees. Don’t miss the chance to say hello! • Capture the Moment: We’ll also have a photo booth on-site, so you can capture memories of this meaningful event and share your support on social media. This event is all about coming together as a community, making a positive impact, and spreading love and generosity. Bring your family and friends, and let’s create a memorable evening of giving and entertainment. Don’t miss the Maeta’s 3-1-7 Backpack Giveaway on November 3rd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CAFE. Let’s make a difference together!