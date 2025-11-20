Don’t miss the 2025 Mini Hoops Challenge presented by Michelob Ultra! 🏀 Join our very own BSWIFT and test your skills in the mini hoops challenge for your chance to win an ULTRA basketball jersey! 🔥 The winner from each location will be invited to compete in THE FINALS for their chance to win a trip to Milwaukee to watch Indiana vs. Bucks, PLUS a $150 hotel card & $100 travel card! Can’t make it but still want a chance to win? Check out the full schedule below: DECEMBER EVENTS December 22nd | To Be Announced December 23rd | To Be Announced December 29th | To Be Announced JANUARY EVENTS January 6th | To Be Announced January 8th | Axle’s Garage Tap January 12th | To Be Announced January 19th | To Be Announced January 23rd | Tie-Breakers (Mass Ave) January 28th | To Be Announced