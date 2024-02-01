Experience star-studded “The Legends Tour” that the entire country is talking about. Unforgettable music from Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp & Hezekiah Walker. Be inspired by the music that uplifts and heals. “The Legends Tour” is the perfect event for the entire family. Special Guest: Indianapolis Hometown Legend Oscar Robertson will make a special appearance at the event! Show Date: 2/15/24 7:00pm Location: Clowes Memorial Hall – 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Host: Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell Tickets available at the Clowes Memorial Hall Box Office Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-4pm or click the link below Click HERE to get tickets!