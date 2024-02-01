Join BSwift in preparing for one of the most anticipated events in Indianapolis history (the 2024 All-Star weekend) at All-Star Sports Bar & Grill on February 9th! From 8PM – 10PM stop by and register to play our NBA JAM arcade game to try and record the highest score of the night to make it to the Finals! The winner who has the highest score at the Michelob Ultra All-Star Challenge Event will win Michelob Ultra Sneakers (will receive at a later date in your specific size) plus an invitation to the final event at Brothers Bar and Grill for a chance to compete to win the ultimate prize: – A NBA JAM Arcade game – 2 Tickets to The Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert VIP Tickets *The grand prize does not include tickets to the All-Star Game.* If you can’t make it to this event, below is the final future event with the same opportunity along with the Finale! FINALE | 2/15 | Brothers Downtown | 3PM-6PM | 255 South Meridian Street Who wants to try and earn themselves a NBA All-Star weekend to remember! SPECIFIC RULES FOR MICHELOB ULTRA ALL-STAR CHALLENGE PROMOTION