Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty For generations, Broadway has been the heart of American theatre, a place where raw talent, tireless dedication, and bold creativity meet under the spotlight. For Black women in particular, the stage has offered both an opportunity and a challenge: to break barriers, embody excellence, and command visibility in an industry that hasn't always made space for them. Yet from these very stages, many remarkable Black actresses have not only earned standing ovations but have also launched trailblazing careers that extended far beyond the curtain call. MUST READ: Denée Benton: The People's Princess This list celebrates the powerful journey of Black women who began on Broadway and went on to shine in Hollywood. These are women who trained their voices, honed their craft, and mastered the live stage, then took that same skill and charisma to the screen, proving that the leap from theatre to television and film is not only possible, but can be spectacular. The transition from Broadway to Hollywood isn't always seamless. Stage acting and screen acting require different rhythms, pacing, and energy. But what these women share is a magnetic presence, an ability to command attention, convey emotion, and tell deeply human stories in any medium. Whether it's through heart-wrenching ballads, commanding monologues, or sharp comedic timing, each of these actresses has expanded the legacy of Black women in entertainment. Some—like Audra McDonald and Debbie Allen—have become household names, while others like Danielle Brooks and Patina Miller are writing thrilling new chapters in real time. They come from different backgrounds, generations, and styles, but what unites them is a profound commitment to their artistry and an undeniable impact on both the stage and screen. These women didn't just cross over into Hollywood; they kicked the doors wide open. And in doing so, they've created space for future generations of Black actresses to dream even bigger. Here are nine Black Broadway stars who successfully transitioned into Hollywood, and continue to redefine what's possible in both worlds.