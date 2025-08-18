Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Keke Palmer is many things – an actress, a producer, a comedian, a podcast host, a model, an author, a mother, and, honestly, a GOAT in her own right. She’s one of those women who obviously does more by 8:30 a.m. than some people manage in two lifetimes. Her list of titles and accomplishments is longer than a CVS receipt. But for the last eight months or so, Keke has been adding another title to her list: red hair assassin. RELATED: Keke Palmer & Her Cinnamon Hair Take Over NYFW Keke Palmer Debuted A New Red Hair Pixie Cut On Instagram – And We Are Obsessed Her red era has been everything. The shade is a luxe cocktail of cinnamon, copper, auburn, and strawberry blonde with just enough golden undertone to pop against her glow. It’s vibrant, it’s bold, and it feels like the perfect match for her personality. According to Keke, it’s the redheads who have more fun. But Keke hasn’t kept this color in just one lane. She’s given us switch-ups and transformations that are our latest obsessions. Most recently, she posted a casual carousel on Instagram with the caption, “My birthday is just around the corner.” No fancy edits, no staged glam shoot, just Keke being Keke – and still managing to stop the scroll. In the snaps, she debuted a short, cropped cut in her signature coppery-red hue, framing her cheekbones with effortless ease. The low-maintenance style showed off her natural beauty – glossy lips, glowing skin, and that confident gaze. One thing about Keke is that she knows how to make even a simple selfie look like a fashion moment. And let me tell you, as someone who’s been in my own red hair era since December, I get it. This color hits different. People continue to compliment me on how striking it is. Red isn’t brown, it isn’t blonde, and it’s definitely not black – it’s that bold in-between. Done right, it’s like a secret weapon for fashion and beauty it girls. Gallery: 10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin What Keke proves – and what so many of us know firsthand – is that this shade isn’t just about turning heads, it’s about owning your versatility and rewriting the rules. See some of our favorite red hairstyles on Keke – and check back. Because knowing our good Sis, the looks are going to keep coming. 10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com