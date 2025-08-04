Source: Marcus Ingram/Julia Beverly/Paras Griffin/Estevan Oriol / Getty Metro Boomin’s new album, “Futuristic Summa“, hosted by DJ Spinz, came out of nowhere, and fans can’t get enough. The project taps deep into the mid-2000s party sound that artists like Roscoe Dash, J Money, Young Dro, and Waka Flocka Flame helped make iconic. With bouncy beats, chant-style hooks, and that signature Southern energy, it’s a full-on time machine to the days of MySpace, tall tees, and learning the “jerk” or “dougie” in your bedroom mirror. The nostalgia hit hard. Right after the album dropped, social media flooded with old high school pics, throwback outfits, and screenshots of embarrassing Facebook statuses from 2010. It’s clear Metro struck a chord, not just with the sound, but with the culture around it. This release is a major curveball coming off his 2024 collab with Future, “We Don’t Trust You”. That album gave us hits like “Young Metro,” “Like That” (which sparked the Kendrick vs. Drake beef), and “Type Sh*t.” Naturally, fans thought he’d keep riding that wave. Instead, Metro hit reset and dove into a completely different vibe, and it paid off. For longtime fans, Futuristic Summa feels like reliving high school house parties and spinning LimeWire mixtapes. For newer listeners, it’s an introduction to a style that once ruled Southern clubs and ringtones. Either way, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. DJ Spinz hosting adds even more authenticity to the project. He was there when this sound first blew up, and his voice ties the whole album together like the DJ drops of old mixtape days. Young Metro reminded everyone that he’s not just chasing trends—he’s shaping them. And with *A Futuristic Summa*, he reminded us all why we trusted Young Metro in the first place. 10 Takeaways From Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa” Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com